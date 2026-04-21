Wrexham's Premier League dream 'still alive' after vital win

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Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said the club's Premier League dream is "still alive" after returning to the Championship playoff positions by winning at Oxford.

Josh Windass struck five minutes before the interval to give Wrexham a hard-fought 1-0 success and push Oxford to the brink of relegation.

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Wrexham move above Hull -- who drew 2-2 at Leicester -- into sixth and are now level on 70 points with the Tigers and boasting a goal difference superior by two.

Wrexham's hopes of making the playoffs -- and possibly a historic fourth consecutive promotion -- now rest on closing fixtures against champions Coventry and fifth-placed Middlesbrough.

"The [Premier League] dream is still alive and we feel we're in a good place," Parkinson said.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson reacts at the final whistle of his team's win over Oxford United. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

"Nothing more we can do than win and we just concentrated on making right decisions from the bench and getting another three points.

"To get 70 points is a good statement in our first season in the Championship and now we want more. It was important we did our job, and we did that to a man."

Top scorer Windass' fifth goal in six games came during a cagey first half in which Wrexham had the better chances.

They had to soak up pressure in the second half, particularly in the final 20 minutes, as Oxford threw balls and bodies into the box.

"We showed two sides to our game," Parkinson said. "First half we had really good control in the game, we were patient and took care of the ball.

"The moment came and we had chances second half, but we knew Oxford would throw caution to the wind. They're fighting for their lives.

"Long throws, set pieces, and we defended as a team. Everyone did their job."

PA contributed to this report.