Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney offers Coventry a Vegas trip before key match

Phil Parkinson reflects on Wrexham's rise since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club five years ago. (1:42)

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With the Premier League promotion race heating up, Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney already is plotting for an advantage against Coventry City on Sunday. He offered his opponent a trip to Las Vegas.

After defeating Oxford United 1-0 on Tuesday, Wrexham now sits in sixth in the EFL Championship standings with 70 points. They are just ahead of Hull City on goal difference for the final playoff spot.

Three teams are promoted to the Premier League from the championship each year, with the top two receiving automatic bids. Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 have to go through a playoff for the final spot.

Coventry -- who will face Wrexham at home Sunday -- won the league for a trip to the top flight league. Their finalized status prompted McElhenney to tag in co-owner Ryan Reynolds and pose a simple proposition for Coventry on X: a first-class trip to Vegas.

There would be the added caveat of being ready for the game, but "a little late is okay too," McElhenney added.

Congrats to @Coventry_City !!!! 💥



My friend @VancityReynolds and I would like to offer you a first class trip to @Vegas. Please be ready in the am and be back in time for kickoff on Sunday. A little late is okay too. 🥂 https://t.co/fllMLWcC8P — Rob Mac (@RMcElhenney) April 21, 2026

With two fixtures remaining in the season, earning points against Coventry will be key for Wrexham to maintain a playoff spot. Wrexham then will face fifth-place Middlesbrough on the final day in another crucial match.

American actors McElhenney and Reynolds bought the club in 2021. Wrexham -- the oldest club in Wales, dating back to 1864 -- has since earned three consecutive promotions in the English soccer system, the first club in English football to ever do so.

To continue the record, they might need help from Coventry -- and Sin City.