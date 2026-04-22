The numbers behind Chelsea's winless run after Liam Rosenior turns on players

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It was a night to forget for Chelsea on Tuesday as their season plummeted to a new low when Liam Rosenior's side were routed 3-0 by Brighton in East Sussex.

Rosenior slammed the performance as "indefensible" and for the first time directly called out his players. Captain Enzo Fernandez looked forlorn as he stood in front of the away fans at the end of the game, clearly realising the enormity of what missing out on Champions League football could mean for the club.

So just how bad is this run -- and what do the stats say?

Historic defeat to Brighton

Chelsea's horror run continued against Brighton at the Amex on Tuesday. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea fans turned on manager Liam Rosenior as the club's slim hopes of Champions League qualification suffered another major setback following a dire defeat at the hands of fellow European hopefuls Brighton.

Albion piled pressure on Rosenior by leapfrogging their opponents into sixth place in the Premier League table thanks to goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and substitute Danny Welbeck.

The west London outfit have now lost five straight games a row without scoring in the Premier League following the defeat to the Seagulls.

In that period they've been beaten by Newcastle, Everton, Manchester City, Manchester United and now Brighton. The only other Premier League team to go on a five-game winless -- and scoreless -- run this season is a Wolves team that was relegated from the top-flight this week.

Chelsea have conceded 11 goals in those five games and failed to score once -- something which hasn't happened since all the way back in November 1912.

To put that into perspective: that's the same year the Titanic hit the iceberg -- it's no surprise there's a sinking feeling around the club right now...

Next up is a welcome distraction from the Premier League as they face in-form Leeds in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

Chelsea's slide under Liam Rosenior

Rosenior's record as Chelsea manager in all competitionsis W11 D2 L10 from 23 games played, a win percentage of 47.8%.

It's easy to forget how well Rosenior started out as he became just the second English manager to win his first four Premier League games (against Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolves)

During that period there was also a heavy loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16. It was the club's joint-heaviest defeat in a two‑legged European tie, losing 8-2 on aggregate and 3-0 on the night to the French side.

Rosenior's Chelsea results:

Charlton 1-5 Chelsea (FA Cup third round)

Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal (Carabao Cup semifinal first leg)

Chelsea 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Chelsea 1-0 Pafos (Champions League)

Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Napoli 2-3 Chelsea (Champions League)

Chelsea 3-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (Carabao Cup semifinal second leg)

Wolves 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Chelsea 2-2 Leeds (Premier League)

Hull City 0-4 Chelsea (FA Cup fourth round)

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Wrexham 2-4 Chelsea (FA Cup fifth round)

PSG 5-2 Chelsea (Champions League round of 16 first leg)

Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Chelsea 0-3 PSG (Champions League round of 16 second leg)

Everton 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Chelsea 7-0 Port Vale (FA Cup quarterfinal)

Chelsea 0-3 Man City (Premier League)

Chelsea 0-1 Man United (Premier League)

Brighton 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Chelsea's winless (and goalless) run - by the numbers

The competitive nature of this season's Premier League means Chelsea are at serious risk of missing out on European football altogether. Warren Little/Getty Images

- Mitoma's goal for Brighton on Tuesday was the 16th set-piece goal conceded by Chelsea this Premier League season, only West Ham and Bournemouth, with 17, have allowed more such goals

- Chelsea have conceded 11 goals from corners in the Premier League this season -- their joint-most in a season (1994-95)

- Only West Ham (5) have conceded more goals inside the first 5 minutes this Premier League season than Chelsea (3)

- They have lost five straight league games without scoring a goal for the first time since 1912

- Chelsea have lost five straight Premier League games only once before -- a streak of six defeats in October-November 1993

- Chelsea haven't had a shot on target in a Premier League game since February 14, 2025 against.... Brighton (also 3-0)

Liam Rosenior's scathing Chelsea assessment

Liam Rosenior was heavily critical of his Chelsea players after their loss to Brighton. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

Rosenior didn't hold back in his post-game analysis, dishing out his most stinging criticism yet towards the players.

The former Strasbourg boss told Sky Sports: "By far. It was unacceptable in every aspect of the game, unacceptable in our attitude.

"I keep coming out and defending the players. That's indefensible, that performance tonight.

"The manner of the goals we conceded, the amount of duels that we lost, the lack of intensity in the team. Something needs to change drastically right now.

"The professionalism wasn't there. It's a really difficult night. The most difficult night not even just here, so far, at this magnificent football club, but in my career.

"Some of the things I witnessed today, I never want to see again."

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this story.