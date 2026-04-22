Transfer rumors, news: Man United in for Juventus midfielder

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Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, while Liverpool have shown strong interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has options this summer. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

- Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, says Tuttosport. The Red Devils are reportedly willing to take a chance on the 28-year-old Netherlands international despite a difficult season for the Bianconeri during which he has been moved away from his preferred midfield position and deployed 12 times at center back. Koopmeiners' representatives are already assessing potential options for a summer move, with Galatasaray also interested.

- Liverpool have shown strong interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Kolo Muani, 27, is on loan at Tottenham Hotspur this season, with little chance of remaining there permanently, and the Reds have identified him as a potential replacement for winger Mohamed Salah when he departs in the summer. The versatile France international is also on the radar of Juventus.

- Bayern Munich have turned down inquiries from Real Madrid and Manchester City for midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, per Bild's Christian Falk. Bayern have no interest in parting ways with the 21-year-old, who has established himself as a key player in manager Vincent Kompany's squad and scored in the recent Champions League quarterfinal second-leg win over Los Blancos. The Germany international made his league debut for Bayern in October 2023 after coming through the club's youth system and has a contract until 2029.

- Barcelona are laying groundwork in their pursuit of Internazionale defender Alessandro Bastoni, says Mundo Deportivo. The LaLiga club want to secure the 27-year-old Italy international to a five-year deal for the 27-year-old, who will do "everything possible" to complete the switch to Spotify Camp Nou, including accepting a lower salary to help the club remain within financial limits. Previous reports have indicated that any deal would require an offer worth in the region of €75 million.

- Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has reached a verbal agreement over a new contract, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal at Old Trafford, with a significant salary increase that will see him earn in the region of £150,000-per-week. Mainoo has reinstated himself as a regular starter for the Red Devils since interim manager Michael Carrick took over, having made 11 Premier League starts this season. The club's hierarchy are hopeful of making an announcement on his new contract before the end of the campaign.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:23 Burley: Chelsea need to sack Liam Rosenior Craig Burley says Chelsea cannot let Liam Rosenior continue as head coach into their remaining fixtures.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid have identified VfB Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness as a potential option for their next manager, and are now monitoring him "very closely." (Christian Falk)

- Barcelona are lining up a €15 million move for Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, 31, as a backup for Joan Garcia. (Sport)

- AC Milan are keeping close tabs on Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth amid plans to strengthen their forward line in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Brighton are keen on Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who is open to leaving the Etihad Stadium to earn more regular minutes. (Florian Plettenberg)

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- Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and teams in the Premier League are looking at midfielder Samuel Martinez, who recently became a free agent after leaving Atletico Nacional. (Ben Jacobs)

- Tottenham Hotspur are confident of keeping hold of midfielder Archie Gray if they survive relegation from the Premier League, amid interest from multiple clubs. (Football Insider)

- Feyenoord are yet to make a decision on the future of winger Raheem Sterling despite reports that the Eredivisie club had made plans to release him. (Sun)

- Internazionale are interested in Como midfielder Maximo Perrone. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Leicester City are expected to part ways with defender Caleb Okoli after being relegated from the Championship. There is interest from AC Milan, Bologna and Torino. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae isn't planning to leave the club this summer. He has previously been linked with AC Milan. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Galatasaray aren't planning to activate the option clause to sign on-loan Napoli winger Noa Lang permanently. (Nicolo Schira)