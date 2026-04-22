Chelsea 'must' win FA Cup to save season - ex-captain Gary Cahill

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Former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has said he believes the club are a "wounded animal" after their latest humbling defeat under Liam Rosenior and need to win the FA Cup to salvage their season.

Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Brighton marked a new low -- a fifth straight defeat without scoring for the first time since 1912 -- and also saw the Seagulls replace them in sixth place to take control of the battle for European football.

The pressure is piling high on Rosenior ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semifinal against Leeds and Cahill, who won the trophy twice as a Blue, is worried.

"Leeds are probably watching this thinking, 'we've got a wounded animal here, we've got a chance in the semifinal'," he told Sky Sports.

"Chelsea are going into a semifinal against Leeds, no disrespect, with an opportunity to hit a final. They should be licking their lips, ready to go, but this is a bit of a wounded Chelsea squad.

"Confidence and momentum is a big thing, so going into tomorrow's training, it's not the same vibe when you are on a good run or off the back of a good result. It's going to be a tough few days for the manager and for the squad to galvanise themselves and get fired up for this semifinal.

Chelsea suffered their fifth straight loss in the Premier League after a 3-0 defeat to Brighton. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"The FA Cup now is, strong word, it's a must to save the season. It needs to be a hell of a lot better."

Rosenior, who was angrily barracked by the travelling fans, was furious at the manner of his team's performance at the Amex Stadium, where Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck put them to the sword.

Asked whether the performance was the worst of his tenure, the former Strasbourg boss told Sky Sports:

"By far. It was unacceptable in every aspect of the game, unacceptable in our attitude.

"I keep coming out and defending the players. That's indefensible, that performance tonight. The manner of the goals we conceded, the amount of duels that we lost, the lack of intensity in the team. Something needs to change drastically right now.

"The professionalism wasn't there. It's a really difficult night. The most difficult night not even just here, so far, at this magnificent football club, but in my career. Some of the things I witnessed today, I never want to see again."

Chelsea are in danger of missing out on European football as they remain seven points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool, having now played a game more.

"We need to look in the mirror; I need to look in the mirror," continued Rosenior, who was without attacking trio Cole Palmer, Estêvão and João Pedro due to injury.

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"But I can't keep coming out here and defending some of the things we're seeing. The general attitude, spirit, determination was lacking apart from maybe three or four of the XI. That is nowhere near enough for this club. I can't come out and lie. I'll tell the truth. That was an unacceptable performance in every area."