Sergio Ramos upbeat about Sevilla takeover bid that would force retirement

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Former Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos expects to soon have news regarding a bid he is leading to take over his boyhood club, Sevilla.

Recent reports claim that Ramos is spearheading a consortium, backed by football holding Five Eleven Capital, to take over the LaLiga strugglers. Ramos, 40, has made significant progress in the acquisition process that started at the end of 2025.

Asked about the potential takeover, Ramos said while attending an event on Tuesday in Seville: "I think there will be some news in a few months, or even weeks, and we hope it will be the news we're all hoping for. Everything is going well."

Ramos, who has not yet announced his retirement from football after leaving Mexican club Rayados de Monterrey in December, added: "I'm feeling great. I'm spending a lot of time with my family at the moment and am really enjoying it."

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Sergio Ramos returned to play for boyhood club Sevilla in the 2023/24 season. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The project led by Ramos has generated excitement among the club's fans, who view a potential change in management positively following several years of institutional and sporting instability.

Sevilla have struggled in recent campaigns and narrowly escaped relegation last season.

They have won nine and lost 15 of their 31 league games this season and are two places and two points clear of the drop zone with seven league games remaining.

Key figures from the club's history, including former Sevilla sporting director Monchi, have expressed support for the initiative, which bolsters the plan's credibility.

Should the purchase go ahead, Ramos will be forced to retire from professional football, or to continue his career outside Spain, due to regulations preventing an active player from having a direct stake in the ownership of a club within the same league.

A 2010 World Cup winner and two-time European Champion with Spain, Ramos grew up in Sevilla's youth academy and made his first-team debut in 2004.

He remained at the club until August 2005, when he was transferred to Real Madrid. He returned for a second stint in the 2023-24 season before signing for Monterrey in February 2025.