Long-serving Rangers captain James Tavernier to leave club at end of the season

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Long-serving Rangers captain James Tavernier has announced he has decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old right-back has scored 144 goals in 562 appearances since joining the Glaswegian club from Wigan in 2015.

After becoming a less frequent starter in recent seasons, Tavernier will bring the curtain down on his 11-year spell at Ibrox in the coming weeks.

"After a lot of thought, I've made the decision that this will be my final season at the club," the Englishman said in a statement on his social media accounts.

"This hasn't been an easy decision. This club has been a huge part of my life and my family's over the past 11 years. It's given me so much, both on and off the pitch and from the moment I arrived, I've always tried to give everything I had to represent it in the right way.

"To have had the honour of being made captain of this club since 2018 is something I will always be incredibly proud of.

James Tavernier has spent more than a decade at Rangers and has scored 144 goals for the club. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"Leading this team out, wearing the armband and being trusted in that role has meant more to me than I can properly put into words.

"We've shared the highs and the lows together and some truly incredible moments along the way.

"These include lifting the Scottish Cup, League Cup, our journey to a European final and those unforgettable European nights at Ibrox against Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, where the atmosphere was something I will never forget.

"It also includes winning the league title and delivering 55, a moment that meant everything to this club and its supporters and one I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

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Tavernier is intent on signing off with a second Premiership title. Danny Rohl's side are just a point behind leaders Hearts with five games to play.

"This isn't the end just yet," his statement continued. "There is still a season to finish and we are fully focused on pushing for the league title.

"I will continue to give absolutely everything, as I always have until the very last day.

"While I feel the time is right for a new challenge, my focus right now is on finishing this season the right way, together.

"Thank you for everything this club has given me. It has been the greatest honour of my career to represent it and to lead it.

"This club will always be a part of me, and I will always be a part of it. Once a Ranger, always a Ranger."