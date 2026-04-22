ISL Musings: Bagan are top again, Mumbai finally lose, Blasters win but face big off-pitch fight

Storms. Lightning. A water-logged pitch that brought back the best return-to-school-in-monsoon memories. Nothing can stop Mohun Bagan.

A lovely Sahal Abdul Samad pull back was met with an equally lovely Robinho finish and the most stacked team in the league once again showed just how unbeatable their squad depth was. Combine this win with Mumbai's loss to Goa, and they now lead Mumbai by two points (and Goa by four) atop the league table.

Of course they do.

A combination of Lallianzuala Chhangte and a rock-solid defence had powered Mumbai City to five wins and three draws in their first eight games, but in their ninth, they ran into an inspired FC Goa.

Goa had come into the season the best prepared, thanks to their presence in the AFC Champions League Two, but started it so poorly they looked down and out of any title race. Now, they are just four points behind Bagan, thanks to a dominant 2-0 win over high-flying Mumbai City.

Sahil Tavora opened the scoring with a neat finish, but it was Mohammed Nemil's second (his first in the ISL) that took the breath away: it's the most nonchalant long-range screamer this writer has seen, a piledriver hit with the casual air of a two-yard sideways pass. After the match, coach Manolo Marquez said that his young playmaker does this all the time in training and that he's finally showing it in competition. There's surely more to come from Nemil soon.

Meanwhile, City's slip meant they now go back to chasing Bagan, and that's never a great position to be in.

Mohammedan finally find points, but surely, it's too late

Two games this week and Mohammedan have finally got two points on board. The first came in an 1-1 against Odisha where Adison Singh tapped in an equaliser after VP Suhair had given the dominant home side a first half-lead. They were perhaps a bit lucky to take a point (Odisha's lackadaisical finishing certainly helped) but considering the season they've been having a bit of luck was due their way.

As for the 0-0 at Chennaiyin on Monday... it happened, Mohammedan got another point, and now we move on. Thank you.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru = match of the season