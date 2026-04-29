Ranking the top 20 best women's club managers in the world

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Women's club managers around the world have been on the move over the past two seasons, with emerging talents taking big roles, proven names moving to national teams, and some stepping away altogether -- but who stands out as the best in the club game right now?

This list ranks the top 20, featuring seasoned names nearing the twilight of their careers, youngsters making their mark, and everyone in between.

How did you go about compiling the top 20?

Our initial long list consisted of about 50 names. During this process, the lack of data in women's football, particularly across Asia and Africa, made it increasingly obvious that our shortlist would be heavily European and North American. Still, we consulted those working in women's football across the globe -- general managers, agents, coaches, and scouts -- for additional input. Analytics FC also provided some data using their platform to steer us towards unfamiliar names and to help gauge our own ranking.

The final list has been rated one to 10 on four attributes, with 10 being the best, and combining to create a final score out of 40. We both rated our own scores for the managers, then took an average for the final number, and all four categories carried the same weight. Where there is a tied score, we picked our order.

• Style of play: The attractiveness of the manager's style of play. Entertainment value is paramount here, as is a manager's capability to dictate the proceedings of a game in a proactive (as opposed to reactive, i.e. play on the break) manner. Inevitably, an attacking style will produce a higher score.

• People management: The capacity to get the most out of a squad. The degree to which players appear to respond to and "play for" a manager. We also reviewed their media interactions and work with backroom staff.

• History/achievements: Simply success and results. Though trophies are the main currency in football, other accomplishments -- such as getting teams out of relegation trouble, historic victories over higher-ranked teams, and overperforming on limited resources -- count too.

• X factor: The ability to surprise and come up with new ideas, the likelihood of being considered for top jobs in the future, and the resilience to bounce back from a poor run of results.

Notes:

• The terms "manager" and "head coach" have been used casually throughout the piece.

• Only managers currently employed were considered. This meant former Corinthians' boss Lucas Piccinato was ruled out despite reaching the FIFA Champions Cup final in January, as he was sacked a few weeks later.

• Due to the conflicting timeline of spring and winter seasons, no time limit was given for how long a manager had to be employed. But managers with long stretches out of work, like Portland Thorns' Robert Vilahamn, had lower scores and thus failed to make the top 20.

• Only managers still coaching in club football were eligible, meaning though U.S. women's national team head coach Emma Hayes has a rich history in England with Chelsea and Vlatko Andonovski's spell in the NWSL with Kansas City Current would have likely ranked them among the top 20, their moves into national team coaching and general management, respectively, ruled them out.

• Of course, some managers missed the cut-off. Manchester United's Marc Skinner, Al Qadsiah's Carmelina Moscato and Tigres' Pedro Martinez Losa fell outside the final 20. Meanwhile, despite leading their teams through the UEFA Women's Champions League knockouts, Bayern Munich's Jose Barcala and Real Madrid's Pau Quesada miss out due to a lack of experience -- neither have had previous high-level experience or trophy hauls at their former clubs.

Presenting the best women's club managers in the world, including Jonatan Giraldez (Lyonnes), Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea), Renee Slegers (Arsenal), and Juan Carlos Amoros (Gotham FC). Illustration by ESPN

The List

20. Michael Matricciani, 40, Melbourne City

Style: 7/10

People management: 7/10

History/achievements: 7/10

X factor: 6.5/10

TOTAL: 27.5/40

Matricciani quickly asserted his authority after taking charge of Melbourne City , his first major job, in 2024. The 39-year-old introduced a clear possession-based identity that delivered immediate domestic success, with the team going unbeaten and securing the A-League Women title in his first season. His structured approach has brought consistency and control to performances.

A self-confessed data enthusiast, he works closely with analysts to identify and exploit opponents' weaknesses, reflected in City's defensive solidity. Now, for the second consecutive year, Melbourne City stand on the brink of a treble, with the domestic title already secured and both the Championship and AFC Women's Champions League within reach. -- Keogh

19. Emily Lima, 45, Corinthians

Style: 7/10

People management: 7.5/10

History/achievements: 6.5/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 28/40

Lima joined Corinthians in February, adding to her extensive resume of club and country stints, which includes previous spells leading the Peru, Ecuador, and Brazil national teams. She became the first woman to ever take charge of the Seleção in between roles at Santos and São José, and last year had a brief stint with Levante UD before returning to Brazil with Corinthians.

A former player and pioneer of Brazilian women's football, Lima brings a lot of experience. She favors a possession-based system, and her high-intensity, attack-minded approach has shaped her teams' identity in recent years. It hasn't been all smooth sailing, but it is clear that her players have responded and respect her philosophy even during hard times. Brazil veterans Marta and Cristiane publicly supported her and even protested her dismissal in 2017. -- Keogh

18. Mak Lind, 37, North Carolina Courage

Style: 7.5/10

People management: 7/10

History/achievements: 7/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 28.5/40

You need only let Lind speak a few sentences to know that he is "obsessed" with scoring goals. Whether that will fully translate into high-flying success for the North Carolina Courage remains to be seen, but the 37-year-old comes from a successful Swedish talent pipeline at BK Häcken.

Lind won the Damallsvenskan with Hacken last year before leaving for the Courage job. He was also the coach in charge for BK Häcken's stunning UEFA Champions League campaign in 2023-24, when the Swedish side finished second in a group with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris FC to make the quarterfinals.

Those early-career returns are reason to keep an eye on Lind. Now, he must replicate success in the NWSL. -- Kassouf

17. Martin Ho, 35, Tottenham Hotspur

Style: 7/10

People management: 8/10

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 7.5/10

TOTAL: 28.5/40

Having spent time as an assistant at Everton and Manchester United early in his career, Ho is now an emerging managerial talent in his own right. His work in guiding Norwegian side SK Brann to a Champions League quarterfinal against Barcelona in 2024 highlighted his potential before he took on the challenge of revitalizing a struggling Tottenham side that had finished 11th last season.

Under his leadership, Spurs have shown clear and rapid progress, and have climbed to fifth in the WSL. Ho has transformed both the club's results and style, and currently has them just four points shy of their record tally of 32. A proponent of a dynamic, attacking style of play, he also expects the most out of his players in terms of work ethic and is a passionate presence on the sidelines.

With a long-term contract secured, he now has the platform to build sustained success and re-establish Tottenham as a force in domestic women's football. -- Keogh

16. Patrice Lair, 64, Toluca

Style: 7/10

People management: 7/10

History/achievements: 8.5/10

X factor: 6.5/10

TOTAL: 29/40

Yes, some time has passed since, but Lair led Lyon to its first two UEFA Champions League titles from 2010-12. That was on top of three straight league/cup doubles (the strength of France's top flight duly noted and granted). Lair has a long history of management on the men's and women's side, and is now at Toluca coaching a surprisingly notable roster that includes Amandine Henry and Eugénie Le Sommer. With that group, and thanks to Lair, Toluca has climbed the table from its usual positions. -- Kassouf

15. Gareth Taylor, 53, Liverpool

Style: 7.5/10

People management: 7/10

History/achievements: 6.5/10

X factor: 8/10

TOTAL: 29/40

A journeyman forward as a player who had spells at Manchester City, Burnley, Sheffield United, Tranmere and Wrexham, Taylor's senior managerial career only began in 2020 when he was given the Manchester City women's job, having spent nearly a decade working with the club's young players after his retirement.

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At City he picked up the FA Cup (2020) and League Cup (2022) while winning 72.7% of his matches, but questions around consistency, communication and his management of star players remained. Taylor was sacked just five days before City's League Cup final against Chelsea last year, but wasn't out of a job for long as he joined Liverpool in the summer.

A winless first half of the season left the club rooted in the relegation zone with a depleted squad, but Taylor showed his resilience and adaptability to ensure a dramatic turnaround, as four wins and five draws lifted Liverpool to 10th with 17 points, restoring belief and stability. Once far from contention, the club now find themselves in the FA Cup semifinals, which is reflective of his impact. -- Keogh

14. Bev Yanez, 37, Racing Louisville

Style: 6.5/10

People management: 9.5/10

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 8/10

TOTAL: 30/40

Yanez has gone from a technically gifted player to an up-and-coming coach in the NWSL, and last year she guided Racing Louisville to its first playoff appearance, winning NWSL Coach of the Year in the process.

There is growth to be had in the team's style of play, no doubt, but Yanez has quickly built an easily identifiable team identity and culture, and there might not be a better manager of people in the league. What's important now is consistency and follow through, but the 37-year-old's early returns -- while working with fewer resources than some teams -- have rightfully attracted attention. -- Kassouf

13. Nick Cushing, 41, Denver Summit

Style: 7/10

People management: 8/10

History/achievements: 7.5/10

X factor: 8/10

TOTAL: 30.5/40

Cushing arrived in the NWSL highly rated by former players, and he was name-dropped several times by Lindsey Heaps when she discussed the reasons why signing with new expansion side Denver Summit made sense (beyond the obvious of it being her hometown).

That strong player management is about the tactical approach, yes, but it is also about a positive mindset that Cushing encourages and demands of his staff and team. The glass is always half full; that approach is not a given in sports. Cushing brings experience on both the men's and women's side, and won a WSL title and an FA Cup during his time at Manchester City a decade ago. He has helped construct Denver into a competitive NWSL expansion side from the outset. -- Kassouf

12. Adrian Gonzalez, 36, Washington Spirit

Style: 8/10

People management: 7.5/10

History/achievements: 7/10

X factor: 8/10

TOTAL: 30.5/40

Gonzalez lacks a history of experience as a full head coach compared to others on this list, but he has played a crucial role in the Washington Spirit finishing back-to-back NWSL seasons as runners-up in the regular season and playoffs -- partly as the coach in charge and partly as an assistant in each campaign. Gonzalez has managed a litany of injuries to still find success and consistency within the group, and he is well regarded by players. With more time in the full-time head coaching seat, his stock should rise further. -- Kassouf

11. Jonas Eidevall, 43, San Diego Wave

Style: 8.5/10

People management: 6.5/10

History/achievements: 7.5/10

X factor: 7.5/10

TOTAL: 31/40

Eidevall was a big-name hire when he arrived in San Diego ahead of the 2025 season, and he and the Wave got off to a hot start before navigating more inconsistent times in the back end of the season. The Wave also jumped out to a league-leading start to the 2026 NWSL season, but time will tell if they can sustain that.

Their moments of success and possession-based style (now with more goals as the end product, it seems) speak to Eidevall's ability to develop competitive teams that can entertain. His time at Arsenal ended in conspicuous fashion, but there is no denying there were moments of success, including a pair of League Cup titles and a UEFA Champions League semifinal run. (The Gunners winning the UWCL right after he left will sting.) He also found success in Sweden, but the next step for Eidevall is the consistency and adaptability to align with his established credentials and a thoughtful approach. -- Kassouf

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10. Laura Harvey, 45, Seattle Reign

Style: 7/10

People management: 8.5/10

History/achievements: 8/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 31.5/40

In the rapidly evolving women's soccer space, it's important to know your history. No coach has stuck around in the NWSL like Harvey has, and in 2025 she reinvented herself and the Seattle Reign after a wretched prior season to get back into the playoffs and build a better foundation for the team's overhaul.

Harvey has won three NWSL Shields -- and a handful of trophies with Arsenal before that, don't forget -- and has thrice been named NWSL Coach of the Year. Her 2014 Seattle team was one of the best in league history. She is fiercely lauded by players past and present for her management of and care for them, arguably more so than any other player on this list.

The evolution of the NWSL has challenged some of Harvey's ideas, and the Reign are not yet a bona fide championship threat for 2026, but Harvey has asserted herself as both a torch-bearer in a male-dominated league. -- Kassouf

9. Stephan Lerch, 41, VfL Wolfsburg

Style: 8/10

People management: 8/10

History/achievements: 8/10

X factor: 8/10

TOTAL: 32/40

Lerch has been at Wolfsburg since 2013 in various roles (with a one-year gap when he took charge of Hoffenheim) and has progressed from assistant to take the role of first-team coach twice. His first spell, between 2017 and 2021, saw him lead the team to four DfB Cup trophies, three Frauen-Bundesliga titles and two Champions League finals, cultivating a strong winning mentality along the way.

Now back at the club since April 2025, his possession-based approach, which is built on structured buildup and attacking intent, has been effective. But that ambition has left the side exposed to counterattacks and defensive lapses at times, which has stopped them reaching the same heights as before. Still, Lerch had an impressive 86% win rate during his initial four-year tenure, and one year into his return, the foundations of his new era appear stable and promising. -- Keogh

8. Seb Hines, 37, Orlando Pride

Style: 8/10

People management: 7.5/10

History/achievements: 9/10

X factor: 8/10

TOTAL: 32.5/40

The Orlando Pride's 2024 NWSL campaign may never be matched. The Kansas City Current did their best the following year and set new records for the Shield, but they faltered in the quarterfinals and failed to win the double, which further reinforced how special the Pride's 2024 Shield-NWSL Championship double really was in a league of fine margins.

That piece of history alone puts Hines in these conversations, and it is easy to forget that in the shadow of both the Current and the Pride's yesteryear self, Orlando was a few minutes away from returning to the NWSL Championship in 2025.

Hines carries a quieter, more reserved public persona than many on this list, but he has earned the buy-in of his players in one of the more incredible coaching stories in the league. He was the NWSL's first full-time Black coach. He bided his time as an assistant and then an interim for years. And in a short time, he has helped pull Orlando from the league's basement to one of the most competitive sides in the league. -- Kassouf

7. Alex Straus, 50, Angel City FC

Style: 8/10

People management: 8/10

History/achievements: 8/10

X factor: 9/10

TOTAL: 33/40

Angel City is one of the most entertaining teams in the young 2026 NWSL season a serious transformation for a team that has struggled to click since it launched four years ago. It is no coincidence that the success comes on the heels of Straus getting his first preseason with the team after arriving last summer.

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He's intense but introspective ("The ceiling is just an illusion."). He brings a large base of knowledge from Europe but has, as is necessary in the NWSL, been open to blending unique layers of American nuance to the team's style.

And, simply, his track record cannot be overlooked. Straus led Bayern Munich to three straight Bundesliga titles before joining Angel City and was highly regarded by players. That followed success in his native Norway. Now, he has his first full season to prove himself in the NWSL. -- Kassouf

6. Pere Romeu, 32, Barcelona

Style: 9/10

People management: 7.5/10

History/achievements: 7.5/10

X factor: 9/10

TOTAL: 33/40

Having worked as an assistant under Jonatan Giráldez at Barcelona from 2021, Romeu benefited from learning within one of the women's game's most successful coaching setups. It is no surprise, then, that after stepping into the full-time role in 2024, he maintained Barcelona's domestic dominance and has collected five trophies to date.

However, defeat in last season's UWCL final to Arsenal underscored his relative inexperience at the elite level. It also pointed to the areas he must refine to climb higher among the game's top coaches. Barcelona remain in capable hands, but expectations at the club are relentless and sustaining domestic success while conquering Europe represents his next crucial step. -- Keogh

5. Andrée Jeglertz, Manchester City

Style: 8/10

People management: 9/10

History/achievements: 8.5/10

X factor: 8/10

TOTAL: 33.5/40

Possibly an unfamiliar name to many, Jeglertz was appointed by Manchester City over the summer. The move initially raised eyebrows, yet the Swede arrived with a proven pedigree, having won the UWCL with Umea in 2004, and a career that has spanned both domestic and international football (with Finland and Denmark), including time in the men's game with Djurgårdens IF.

Jeglertz is a well-rounded and experienced coach, but what has stood out most in his debut season in the WSL is his exceptional man-management. Players clearly respond to him, the squad back his methods, and he has fostered a culture where commitment and unity drive good performance.

City's near-certain WSL title -- they hold a nine-point lead currently -- owes much to this environment. Jeglertz has introduced an open-door policy, honest communication, and a shared sense of accountability among players and staff. Combined with some refined tactics and smart recruitment in the transfer market, his approach has created a winning formula that marks him as one of the leading managers in the women's game. -- Keogh

4. Juan Carlos Amoros, 41, Gotham FC

Style: 8/10

People management: 8/10

History/achievements: 9/10

X factor: 8.5/10

TOTAL: 33.5/40

The average fan watching a Gotham FC game could be hard-pressed to figure out the team's formation -- and if that doesn't sound like a compliment, well, it is. Juan Carlos Amoros has helped define "fluidity" in the NWSL over the past few years, leaning into the idea of creating roles rather than placing players in fixed positions. At its best, the approach leads to a free-flowing Gotham team that has the talent and capability to compete with anyone.

Consistency has been a problem for Gotham, particularly around slow starts to their seasons, but there is no denying the trophy haul: two of the past three NWSL Championships, plus the first Concacaf title in history. Multiple titles and sustained success are no easy feat in the competitive NWSL.

That 2024 season without a trophy was ironically Gotham's most consistent. They finished four points off Orlando's then-record pace. And the mark of a well-coached team was on display in a random game that will be completely forgotten to history: the NWSL-Liga MX Summer Cup final, in which Gotham signed a handful of players to short-term contracts just to field a team, and managed to keep a high-flying Kansas City team close.

Amoros helped usher in a movement of successful Spanish coaches in the NWSL, and Gotham has helped lead the league's maturation in playing style. -- Kassouf

3. Renee Slegers, 37, Arsenal

Style: 8/10

People management: 9/10

History/achievements: 8/10

X factor: 8.5/10

TOTAL: 33.5/40

After joining Arsenal as assistant to Eidevall in September 2023, Slegers took over the top job on an interim basis in October 2024 and assembled a remarkable run of 10 consecutive wins to land her the full-time role in January. Few could have predicted, however, that in her first full season -- in her first major role -- she would deliver the UWCL.

Slegers' rise has been incredible. Since the Netherlands international retired from playing in 2016, she managed in Sweden -- including at FC Rosengård (where she also took over from Eidevall midway through a season) -- but her move to Arsenal represented her first test at the highest level. And she has met the challenge with authority.

At just 36, Slegers embodies the next generation of elite coaches. Her tactical ingenuity proved decisive in the 2025 Champions League final, where a bold midfield adjustment disrupted Barcelona's rhythm and secured an historic victory. She followed up that success by winning the inaugural FIFA Champions Cup early this year and, having signed a new three-year deal, she now has the platform to build a lasting legacy. -- Keogh

2. Sonia Bompastor, 45, Chelsea

Style: 8/10

People management: 8/10

History/achievements: 10/10

X factor: 8.5/10

TOTAL: 34.5/40

Bompastor became the first manager since 2013 to win the WSL in her debut season, guiding Chelsea to an unbeaten campaign built on defensive excellence -- 21 clean sheets across all competitions, and just 13 goals conceded in 22 league matches, tells its own story. That robustness underlines a competitive edge that mirrors her playing career, where relentless drive defined her success during two trophy-laden spells with Lyon.

As a manager for both OL Lyonnes and Chelsea, she has won every domestic trophy available across the English and French leagues and remains the only woman to have lifted the UWCL both as a player and as a coach (twice).

Tactically, her teams blend control with attacking precision, while she emphasizes structured possession and intelligent positioning, often using asymmetrical full backs to create central overloads. While focused on keeping hold of the ball, her teams remain adaptable and capable of playing more directly when required.

In her first nine league games with Chelsea, the team scored 30 goals while maintaining defensive stability. And across her spells with OL Lyonnes and Chelsea, she has recorded an 82% win rate, highlighting both consistency and dominance. Although the current season has not gone entirely to plan, it does little to diminish her standing and her achievements still place her firmly among the elite. -- Keogh

1. Jonatan Giráldez, 34, OL Lyonnes

Style: 10/10

People management: 8/10

History/achievements: 8/10

X factor: 9/10

TOTAL: 35/40

For a 34-year-old still in the early stages of his career, Giráldez has already built a remarkable resume. His style was forged at Barcelona, where he was an assistant from 2019-2021 before taking the top job, and he won 10 of a possible 12 trophies -- including two UWCL titles, three Liga F crowns, and five additional domestic honors -- culminating in a historic quadruple in 2024. Even his brief spell at NWSL side Washington Spirit yielded silverware, as he captured the 2025 Challenge Cup.

Since taking charge of OL Lyonnes in September, he has added the French League Cup, opened up a commanding 14-point lead at the top of the French league table, and guided the team into the UWCL semifinals.

Giráldez's achievements reflect a methodology that works, and he has developed a distinct style blends tactical discipline with attacking intent. His teams are typically built around a 4-3-3 structure, with a strong emphasis on ball control and dominance, while they play a high-pressing, possession-oriented game designed to dictate tempo and restrict opponents to low-quality counterattacks.

Averaging over 700 passes per match at a high accuracy, his sides prioritize technical precision while encouraging progressive ball-carrying in advanced areas. The results speak for themselves: Giráldez has an 87% win rate at OL Lyonnes and had an extraordinary 93% during his time at Barcelona.

Giráldez is already a true great of the women's game and is a worthy No.1 as the best coach in the world right now. -- Keogh