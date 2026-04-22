Chelsea hierarchy holding talks over Liam Rosenior's position -- sources

Craig Burley says Chelsea cannot let Liam Rosenior continue as head coach into their remaining fixtures. (2:23)

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Chelsea's hierarchy are holding talks over manager Liam Rosenior's position, sources have told ESPN.

The Blues suffered a bruising 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Tuesday and look set to miss out on Champions League qualification after dropping to seventh place in the Premier League.

Sources said the players were given Wednesday off but Rosenior is meeting with club bosses, as is standard practice the day after games.

The loss to Brighton on Tuesday condemned Chelsea to a fifth straight defeat in the Premier League. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea were keen to retain Rosenior regardless of whether they reached next season's Champions League but have become concerned by the recent downturn in results and increasing unrest among supporters.

A protest against BlueCo's ownership of the club took place before last weekend's home defeat to Manchester United while Rosenior was abused by some away fans as the Blues produced an insipid display at Brighton on Tuesday.

- How Liam Rosenior's Chelsea reign has unravelled in a winless (and goalless) run

- The numbers behind Chelsea's collapse in form after Liam Rosenior turns on players

Rosenior joined the club in January -- replacing Enzo Maresca -- from Chelsea's partner club Strasbourg and signed a 5½-year deal.