Chelsea, Brazil forward Estêvão a World Cup doubt with hamstring injury - sources

Sacked Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior questions Chelsea's desire after their 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday. (1:34)

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Chelsea and Brazil forward Estêvão's hamstring injury is worse than originally thought according to scans done on Monday, and the rest of his season as well as his participation in the World Cup are now in doubt, sources told ESPN Brazil.

Estêvão was in tears at halftime after he was forced off after just 16 minutes with the hamstring injury his side's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The news was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN sources.

Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to announce his World Cup squad on May 18 and sources told ESPN there is conversation within the Brazil Football Confederation over whether there is value in calling the 18-year-old up to the squad in the hopes that he would be available for the knockout stages.

For Chelsea, Estêvão's has played in 36 matches, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. For Brazil he has scored five goals in 11 matches.

Chelsea's next match is FA Cup vs. Leeds on April 26.

Brazil debut in the World Cup vs. Morocco on June 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Estêvão has been a promising addition to Chelsea's squad this season after finally joining from Palmeiras in the summer.