Wait, is the country with the best kits in soccer ... Canada?

Alejandro Diaz of Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League scores the first-ever goal that would have been disallowed under the standard offside rule, but given during the league's 'daylight offside' trial in cooperation with FIFA. (0:40)

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After laying dormant for the past several months, the 2026 season of the Canadian Premier League, the country's top tier of men's soccer, whirred back into life at the start of April with eight clubs vying for glory.

After three rounds of games, the main headline-grabbing moments around the world was the first goal to be allowed after an Arsene Wenger-inspired "daylight" offside call in a professional match.

However, Canadian soccer fans have also had the chance to see the raft of excellent new CPL kits on offer this campaign, with Hummel agreeing a deal to supply the uniforms for every side in the league.

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The style-conscious Danish firm has also signed a similar deal to become the official kit partner of the six-team Northern Super League, Canada's top women's league, which kicks off its sophomore season this weekend.

Hummel has cooked up some absolute corkers as part of its universal Canadian league kit deal, so it is with immense pleasure that we get to present to you our cherry-picked selection of the finest dozen home and away shirts released by CPL and NSL teams, listed in alphabetical order.

AFC Toronto

Looking every inch the super-cool '90s classic, the maroon jersey is elevated with a tonal "T" graphic that's taken directly from the club crest. What's more, the interlocking geometric pattern within the design helps give the material a luxuriant sheen.

- Vancouver Rise vs. AFC Toronto: LIVE 3/24, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ (U.S.)

Calgary Wild FC

A deeper shade of purple than 2025's inaugural primary kit, Wild's second attempt is even richer in tone and comes with a striped pattern in the fabric made up of various elements of the club's identity, from their nickname to their owl mascot crest.

Cavalry FC

Simple, bold and 100% effective, Cavalry's 2026 home jersey is inspired by the red jacket and white sash worn by the horse-backed guards of the Royal Canadians regiment who, like the club itself, are based in the province of Alberta. Military precision.

Forge FC

While their understated black-and-white away kit is rather splendid, Ontario's Forge FC more than live up to their superheated name with a fiery orange lava-themed home kit that bubbles and gurgles with infernal menace.

Halifax Tides FC

The accompanying launch blurb speaks of deriving design inspiration from the lights in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. That's may be, but what we do know is that teal is becoming increasingly common as a base color for soccer kits. However, this one will take some beating.

Montreal Roses SC

A subtle refinement of their inaugural 2025 kit, the Roses have cinched in their collar and somehow increased the vivacious glow of their blue-and-red oversized rose motif pattern, successfully turning last season's delightfully artsy uniform up a notch in the process.

- Calgary Wild vs. Montreal Roses: LIVE 4/24, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+ (U.S.)

Ottawa Rapid FC

Inspired by their club crest and the sheer natural majesty of the falcon in flight, Rapid's new strip has a featherlight print graphic picked out in light blue against an inky dark blue base.

Pacific FC

Positively reeking of early '90s design cues, the Pacific FC "Heritage" away shirt is cream with teal panels across the shoulders that are in turn picked out using a contrasting purple spatter effect. The off-cream polo collar then swoops in to complete the retro-fest nicely.

Pacific FC (home)

Pacific FC

Very nearly stealing the thunder from their gorgeous new cream away shirt, Pacific's wavy-gravy purple home shirt certainly runs it a close second. We like the streetwear styling and the two together make a fine set.

Supra de Québec (home)

Supra de Québec

Looking like it was lifted directly out of France's Ligue 1, the Supra home kit sees the club's stylish diamond crest mirrored in the tonal pattern that covers the deep blue shirt and provides texture. The Hummel sleeve chevrons then add an extra touch of panache to the equation.

Vancouver FC

Vancouver have been handed a couple of excellent shirts for the 2026 season, but we think the home kit just edges it with its crisp orange-red pinstripes and layers of subtle zigzag detailing within the material.

Vancouver Rise FC

A gorgeously lush, dark-green dense foliage covers the "After Dark" kit with a stippled pink, mint and green motif that is inspired by the dense forests and natural atmosphere that surrounds Rise's Swangard Stadium. The star affixed to the sleeve is also to denote the fact that Rise were crowned inaugural NSL champions in 2025.