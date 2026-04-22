Al Nassr, Ronaldo reach Asian Champions League Two final

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Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al Nassr crush Qatar's Al Ahli SC 5-1 on Wednesday to reach the Asian Champions League Two final and move within touching distance of a first major trophy since joining the Saudi club in December 2022.

The 41-year-old Portugal superstar played for 78 minutes and, while he did not score, French international Kingsley Coman's hat trick inspired a comeback victory in Asia's second-tier club tournament.

Al Ahli had a chance to take the lead after seven minutes, but a penalty from former Germany international Julian Draxler was saved by Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

Four minutes later, the Qatari side went ahead. Sekou Yansane cut inside from the right and curled a low shot into the far corner.

Al Nassr responded almost immediately, with Coman equalizing from close range after Angelo broke free down the left.

Al Nassr players celebrate after scoring a goal against Al Ahli in the Asian Champions League 2 semifinals. Getty Images

Angelo then put the hosts in front midway through the first half, collecting a pass from Sadio Mané before guiding the ball past the goalkeeper.

Just before the break, Al Nassr extended its lead as Coman pounced on a loose ball to score from close range.

Coman, who joined from Bayern Munich in 2025, completed his hat trick in the 64th, running onto a pass from Angelo and finishing calmly.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan added a late goal to complete the win.

Al Nassr, which leads the Saudi Pro League with five games remaining, faces Japan's Gamba Osaka in the Champions League Two final in Riyadh on May 17.