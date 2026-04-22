Burnley relegated from Premier League after single season

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Burnley will be back in the Championship next season after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed with a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Lancashire club only returned to England's top tier this season but now have an unassailable 13-point gap to 17th-place West Ham United with four games remaining.

It is Burnley's third relegation in their last three top-flight seasons and their fifth Premier League relegation overall, second only to Norwich City's six.

Burnley's relegation was confirmed with defeat to Manchester City. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves had already had their relegation confirmed, meaning only one spot remains to be decided. Tottenham currently occupy the final relegation place.

A return to the second tier had long looked inevitable for Scott Parker's side, who have now won just one of their last 25 league games. Defeat to Man City at Turf Moor also extended Burnley's winless home run to 13 league games.

Erling Haaland struck just five minutes in at a subdued Turf Moor as Man City went top of the table.

Burnley had chances of their own as City failed to finish them off, but were unable to trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma in search of a goal that would have delayed confirmation of their Championship status.

PA contributed to this report.