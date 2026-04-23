Weekend predictions: Will Rosenior exit stop Chelsea slide?

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Every Friday, I pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top of the table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to England, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Germany for the Super Lig final, some Wembley FA Cup magic, a classic UEFA Champions League game, a potential first for a pioneer and big fights for titles and European places!

Will Chelsea's woes persist post-Rosenior?

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

Chelsea are in a crisis, one of the biggest they have ever encountered. Their unacceptable 3-0 loss at Brighton on Tuesday night was their fifth in a row in the Premier League, and they were held scoreless in all of them. The last time they lost five league games in a row without scoring was back in 1912!

Liam Rosenior, who was sacked Wednesday, seemed out of his depth and short of solutions, making mistake after mistake in his decision and his tactics. The injuries of Cole Palmer and João Pedro, the team's best attacking players, haven't helped, either. But the issue is deeper than just injuries. The players seem lost on the pitch and lack character. Chelsea have been outrun in every single Premier League game; their lack of effort and intensity is telling.

On the other hand, Leeds are approaching this game with more momentum and confidence. They are closer to being safe from relegation in the Premier League after some good results lately. Coach Daniel Farke, despite some criticism earlier in the season, has done a great job to get his players in this position. This semifinal cup tie at Wembley should be a great one.

MY PREDICTION: Chelsea 1-2 Leeds. Leeds have done very well against Chelsea in their two Premier League games earlier in the season (a win and a draw). They will do it again on Sunday against a Chelsea side in disarray.

Madrid aiming to finish strong

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid

Spanish LaLiga, Matchday 32

Kickoff: Friday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST (stream LIVE on ESPN+)

play 0:48 Laurens: They were booed, Real Madrid's performance was not reassuring Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens show concern over Real Madrid's 2-1 win vs. Alavés, suggesting they won't catch up to Barcelona.

Finally, Real Madrid and coach Alvaro Arbeloa had something to celebrate on Tuesday when they beat Alaves 2-1. Before that, they were on a four-game winless streak, two in the Champions League against Bayern and two in the league (a loss at Mallorca and a draw at home to Girona). It was a huge win after the tough recent period, despite the domestic title probably gone as Barcelona seem to be too far ahead in the title race.

For Arbeloa and the players, it is all about finishing the season as strong as possible. They know it will be a second season in a row with no major trophies, a very rare failure for a club like this one. Finishing on a high in the last six games of the season will bring a bit of momentum and positivity.

This trip to Sevilla looks like a tricky one though. Not because Betis are in form -- they had lost five games in a row in all competitions before winning 3-2 on Tuesday at Girona -- but because the Andalusians have something to play for and to defend. They're currently in fifth place, which could take them into the Champions League next season, but Celta Vigo are just five points behind them and have a game in hand. To make sure they stay in fifth, Manuel Pellegrini and his players have to raise their level against Real Madrid in a packed La Cartuja stadium.

MY PREDICTION: Real Betis 2-2 Real Madrid. Despite the win against Alaves, Real Madrid's 4-4-2 formation has plenty of issues, and this Betis side will exploit them.

Opposites collide in Serie A

AC Milan vs. Juventus

Italian Serie A, Matchday 32

Kickoff: Sunday, 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

These two teams could not meet with more different dynamics and style. Milan finally met back to winning ways last weekend after two losses in a row in a very patchy last few weeks. Their football has been pretty dull under Max Allegri despite their current second place in the table. They have scored only 48 goals in 33 league games; their top goal scorer in 2026 is center back Strahinja Pavlovic! When they won the derby against Inter, it looked like they could compete for the title. But their attacking play was never good enough to keep up with league leaders Internazionale, even when they were dropping points. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão have not been good lately, and they will have another tough game against the back three of Juventus.

The Turin club is the most in-form in Serie A at the moment. They haven't lost any of their last eight games in all competitions and play some of the best football in the Italian top flight. Luciano Spalletti is doing a really good job with this side, currently fourth in the table -- only three points behind Napoli and Milan. A win at the San Siro on Sunday would be massive. Juve share the goals between Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz or Weston McKennie in the absence of a clinical No. 9. They have the second-best attack and second-best defense this season.

MY PREDICTION: Milan 1-1 Juventus. I think Milan fear Juve on Sunday and their good form, so I would not be surprised if Allegri keeps his very cautious approach and defensive stability. We could get quite a dull game at the San Siro with a low scoring draw.

Can Arsenal bounce back in the title race?

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

English Premier League, Matchday 34

Kickoff: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

play 1:31 Are Arsenal still lacking the firepower to win the Premier League? Alejandro Moreno questions Mikel Arteta's decision to start Kai Havertz over Victor Gyökeres in the 2-1 defeat to Man City.

After losing a massive Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend despite a good performance, Arsenal have to react against Newcastle on Saturday. Their display against City was their best for a long time, so they still took some positives from it and will have to build on it for the last five games of the season. The Gunners still believe that they can win the league, and it will be a direct fight with City for it. Their path starts with a win against Newcastle, while City instead play in the FA Cup semifinals against Southampton. It is a good opportunity for Arsenal to put them under pressure.

Mikel Arteta decided to start Kai Havertz up front ahead of Viktor Gyökeres against Man City. Will he do the same again on Saturday? Will he keep Eberechi Eze on the left with Martin Odegaard in the No. 10 role? There are some big calls to make for the Arsenal manager.

The same could be said for Eddie Howe, who is under massive pressure at Newcastle. His team is going through a terrible patch in terms of results and performances, and his future at the club is uncertain. The Magpies are currently on a four-game losing streak, three of them coming in the league against Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth. Howe needs to find solutions quickly to finish the season as well as possible.

MY PREDICTION: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle. Arsenal will build on their solid performance at City, despite the defeat. For the first time in a long time, they've had the whole week to prepare for this game, and it will show. They will control the game and get three huge points.

The UWCL rematch everyone has been waiting for

Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes

Women's UEFA Champions League, semifinal, first leg

Kickoff: Sunday, 10:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. BST

play 2:19 Krieger: Arsenal can beat OL Lyonnes in UWCL without Williamson Ali Krieger gives her prediction for the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes.

This is a rematch of from last season's semifinals. At the time, OL Lyonnes were still Lyon, and they were the favorites to advance, especially after their win in London in the first leg. But Arsenal destroyed them in France, and now they are looking for revenge. Arsenal ended winning the whole competition last season, too, upsetting mighty Barcelona in the final. The Gunners might not look as strong as they did at this stage last season, but they still have an amazing squad led by their player of the season so far, Alessia Russo, who will be their main threat again on Sunday. Collectively, the Londoners are capable of stepping up to the plate. They remember losing to OL Lyonnes at the start of the league phase after gifting them two goals. They can't afford to make similar mistakes again.

For the Lyonnaises, this is a great opportunity. They had to fight hard to knock out Wolfsburg in the quarterfinals -- the German side handed them their first loss of the season in all competitions in the first leg -- but now they have the rematch they were dreaming of at the start of the tournament. They know how tough it will be at the Emirates, but they too have an amazing squad. Melchie Dumornay was clutch in the quarterfinal second leg and has been one of the best players in the Champions League. She will lead the team again from midfield, and Lyonnes coach Jonatan Giraldez, who arrived last summer, will try to win the tactical battle with counterpart Renée Slegers.

MY PREDICTION: Arsenal 2-2 OL Lyonnes. This looks like a really even contest. Both teams are in form, both teams have great squad and a lot of individual talent as well as collective cohesion. Arsenal beating OL last season is probably a slight psychological advantage, but I can see a draw on Sunday.

Title-decider in Turkey between Istanbul rivals

Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Turkish Super Lig, Matchday 31

Kickoff: Sunday 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST

This is the final of the Super Lig! League leaders Galatasaray take on second-placed local rivals Fenerbahçe at RAMS Park. It's an bigger Istanbul derby than usual. Fener are currently four points behind Gala, and they missed a massive opportunity to close the gap last weekend with a draw at home against Rizespor after conceding the equalizer in the 98th minute. A week earlier, the leaders also dropped two points against Kocaelispor, also at home. So this game arrives at the perfect time. But this Fenerbahçe's and manager Domenico Tedesco's last chance. Anything other than a win would give a massive advantage to striker Victor Osimhen and his Galatasaray teammates. Fenerbahçe have lost only one league game all season, and their attacking power with Sidiki Cherif, Talisca, Nene Dorgeles and Kerem Akturkoglou is really impressive.

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Against them, Galatsaray will show their collective strength and control. Osimhen has provided leadership but has only 12 goals in the league, though, fewer than his teammate Mauro Icardi (14) and Fenerbahçe's Talisca (16). The visitors also have to be careful as Trabzonspor are only two points them in third place.

Fener deservedly won the two teams' encounter in the Turkish Super Cup back in January, but it was a 1-1 draw when they met in December in the reverse league fixture, featuring a 95th minute equalizer from Jhon Durán. Could we have similar drama on Sunday?

MY PREDICTION: Galatasaray 2-1 Fenerbahce. I think that at home, Galatasaray will be too strong for Fenerbahçe. However, it should be a great game. The visitors have to attack and win the game in order to put pressure on Galatasaray in the title race. But for the hosts, it is all about showing their superiority, and they will with a narrow win.

Trailblazer looks for first win as manager

RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin

German Bundesliga, Matchday 31

Kickoff: Friday, 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. BST

This is Marie-Louise Eta's second game in charge of Union after losing her first game last weekend against Wolfsburg. Union and Eta, the first woman to coach a men's team in one of the Big Five leagues, were unfortunate with the result and deserved better than the 2-1 loss they suffered. This is an even more difficult game now for the manager and the players. Eta should keep her 3-4-1-2 formation, which features a lot of intensity and verticality. Union were too wasteful in front of goal last weekend and must be more efficient.

Leipzig, back at home after their impressive 3-1 win away at Frankfurt last weekend, are well positioned for a return to the Champions League next season. They can make another big step toward securing third place in the table. They are currently three points clear of fourth place Stuttgart, five of Hoffenheim in fifth and seven of Leverkusen in sixth. They have lost only one of their last nine games in the Bundesliga. In Yan Diomandé they have one of the players of the season -- after arriving from Levante last summer as an unknown, the electric winger has made a name for himself. His goal last weekend against Frankfurt was outstanding. He is one of the best dribblers in Europe and is wanted already by some of the biggest sides.

MY PREDICTION: RB Leipzig 3-1 Union Berlin. This should be a really fun game to watch with two teams really going for it and attacking. To be fair, it is worth watching just for Diomandé. But it's also worth tuning in to see if Eta can cause an upset and get her first win as manager.