Transfer rumors, news: Who could replace Rosenior as Chelsea manager?

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Chelsea are searching for their third permanent manager this season after sacking Liam Rosenior after just 106 days, while Premier League clubs are chasing USMNT's Malik Tillman.

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Trending rumors

Cesc Fàbregas is in the frame after Liam Rosenior was sacked as Chelsea manager on Wednesday. Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

- TeamTalk reports that Al Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle is on Chelsea's radar to replace Liam Rosenior as manager amid a host of other potential candidates. The 38-year-old has little more experience than Rosenior, beginning his managerial career in 2021 at Red Bull-owned Austrian side FC Liefering before a successful two-year stint at Red Bull Salzburg. However, there are other candidates. TeamTalk adds that Chelsea are hoping to speak to Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, while outgoing managers Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) and Andoni Iraola (AFC Bournemouth) are also in the frame, as is Como boss Cesc Fàbregas.

- Bournemouth have joined the race for USMNT attacker Malik Tillman, who would link up with international teammate Tyler Adams should he make the move to the south coast. That's according to TeamTalk, who report that his club, Bayer Leverkusen, are open to suitable offers, although a €35 million clause to sign for his former club Bayern Munich could limit their demands. Premier League sides Fulham and Brentford are also reportedly interested.

- Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with West Ham United over midfielder Mateus Fernandes, reports Footmercato. Fernandes, who is No. 33 in ESPN's ranking of under-21 players, would be the latest Portuguese talent to join PSG in recent years after Gonçalo Ramos, João Neves, and Nuno Mendes. In a separate report, Footmercato say that PSG are also interested in AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche but face competition from several Premier League clubs. Monaco could be willing to let the 24-year-old leave to help their financial situation, while the France international is ready for a new challenge.

- Bayern Munich are focusing on signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon and Hertha BSC defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, Sky Sports Germany report. A move for Gordon would see him link up with England teammate Harry Kane, who he could play alongside at this summer's FIFA World Cup.

- AC Milan and Bayern Munich could try to sign Dusan Vlahovic as a free agent if the striker doesn't renew his Juventus contract, Sky Sports Italia reports. While Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's contract is also expiring in the summer, the 37-year-old could be more of an option for Juventus than Milan. Both players have been the topic of plenty of talk ahead of the summer due to the continued uncertainty surrounding their contract situations.

Expert take

ESPN senior writer Mark Odgen weighs in on why Liam Rosenior's tenure was so short at Chelsea.

Liam Rosenior lasted just 106 days as Chelsea head coach, but it was obvious on Day 2 that the 41-year-old was ill-equipped for the job he had been hired to do. In truth, it was also clear on Day 1 considering his lack of top-level coaching experience and the naïve belief of BlueCo, Chelsea's owner, that Rosenior could make the transition from coaching partner club Strasbourg to leading a dressing room of big-name players at Stamford Bridge following Enzo Maresca's dismissal. All of Rosenior's gaffes and his corporate speak of "alignment" and "process" combined to make him a figure of ridicule, with some former teammates mocking his unrecognizable persona. Sources told ESPN that Rosenior was so hurt by some of the criticism that he privately challenged his detractors, with one admitting to being surprised that the Chelsea coach was allowing himself to be distracted by the noise. Read Ogden's full report here.

Other rumors

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- Liverpool are tempted to let Alexis Mac Allister leave with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid ready to move for the midfielder. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United have stressed to Bruno Fernandes that they don't want the midfielder to leave under any circumstances. (The Sun)

- Juventus are intensifying discussions to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, with the main issue being his wages. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- London City Lionesses are going all out to sign Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. (Caught Offside)

- AC Milan are pushing to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a free agent, while Juventus remain in the background. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Inter Milan, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who is considering bringing his time at Anfield to an end. (talkSPORT)

- RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has been on Liverpool's radar for over a year and a move holds genuine appeal for the 19-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

- John Stones will leave Manchester City as a free agent and will receive interest from a number of big European clubs. (The Athletic)

- Juventus are monitoring Atalanta left back Lorenzo Bernasconi and had a scout monitoring him during La Dea's Coppa Italia semifinal against Lazio. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona have opened up formal negotiations with Club Brugge to try to sign 18-year-old winger Jesse Bisiwu. (Diario Sport)

- West Ham United center back Konstantinos Mavropanos has his heart set on a summer move to Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider)

- While Inter Milan want Roma's Manu Kone for their midfield, AC Milan are looking at Sassuolo's Ismael Kone. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)