Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola fumes at referee over late Leeds equaliser

Julien Laurens explains why Andoni Iraola has chosen now to leave Bournemouth and what club he could end up at in the summer. (1:14)

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Andoni Iraola was angered by a contentious last-gasp equaliser as Bournemouth's European push was dented by a dramatic 2-2 Premier League draw with Leeds.

The Cherries were seconds away from climbing to sixth place in the table when Leeds substitute Sean Longstaff volleyed home in the seventh minute of added time at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth boss Iraola felt the leveller should have been disallowed by referee Michael Salisbury due to Joël Piroe being in an offside position in front of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

The late controversy came after the hosts thought they had put the result beyond doubt at the start of added time, only for Evanilson's finish to be ruled out because of a marginal offside call.

"I'm very angry, I'm disappointed, I'm frustrated," said Iraola, who was taking charge of his first home game since announcing he will leave the club at the end of the season.

"It's a difficult one to swallow because we celebrated the 3-1, it's offside, we have to accept, the machines says it is one millimetre ahead.

"But the 2-2 we cannot accept. The offside position is clear, it affects Petrovic.

"I have spoken with the referee. They [the officials] try to make it look like it's a very difficult play. I don't think it's as difficult [as they say].

Andoni Iraola's side were denied a win by a late Sean Longstaff goal. Getty

"It's in the trajectory of Petrovic, it affects the view, it's in the side where the ball goes. It makes it more difficult for Petrovic to save that ball, definitely. He would have saved it if the player is not there.

"As soon as he [Piroe] affects [Petrovic's view], it's clearly offside. I don't think it's as difficult as they [the officials] say."

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Bournemouth regained the lead in the 86th minute through substitute Rayan after Eli Junior Kroupi's opener was cancelled out by a James Hill own goal.

But, despite stretching their unbeaten run to 14 top-flight games, the in-form Cherries were left frustrated and had to be content with climbing to seventh spot.

Iraola was tight-lipped on reports linking him with taking over at Chelsea in the summer following the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

"For me now it's about Bournemouth, four games [to go]," said the Spaniard, who will be succeeded in Dorset by German coach Marco Rose.

"We have an incredible position, an incredible fight [for Europe]. As a sign of respect for Bournemouth, I cannot talk right now about my future."

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is confident his side have done enough to secure top-flight survival thanks to the "very priceless point."

Ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea, the West Yorkshire club moved on to 40 points -- nine clear of the relegation zone.

"I'm experienced and long enough in this business that we will just celebrate once it's mathematically done," Farke said.

"But I'm confident. We are on 40 points. Why should we lose now all the last four games?

"We are in a good shape. For us, it's a very priceless point. Not just for the table, but also the manner [of the equaliser].

"Today was a point of mentality, of fight, of belief, of dealing with setbacks. It leaves us in a really good position.

"It's a perfect morale boost, not just for the cup game but the whole run-in."