Barcelona star Mapi León in talks over London City transfer - sources

Caroline Graham Hansen on Barcelona's UWCL semifinal clash against Bayern Munich and the team's focus in the competition. (1:49)

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Barcelona defender Mapi León is in talks with London City Lionesses over a potential free transfer when her contract expires this summer, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

León's deal with Barça is up in June and, while the club are open to extending her terms, sources say they may not be willing to match the financial package being put together by the English side.

It would represent a second big name departure from Barça's backline this summer, with full-back Ona Batlle close to finalising an agreement to join Arsenal as a free agent when her contract expires this summer.

Alexia Putellas is among the other players in Barça's squad who is out of contract at the end of the season.

As part of their ambitious plans under Michele Kang, sources confirmed to ESPN that London City have also sounded out a move for the former Ballon d'Or winner.

However, they are one of just "seven or eight clubs across Europe, the United States and Mexico" following Putellas' situation, with sources adding the midfielder's preference is to stay at Barça.

Mapi León could be playing her club football in England next season. Getty

Last summer, London City, following their promotion to the Women's Super League, signed Barça duo Jana Fernández and Lucía Corrales.

León, 30, has been central to Barça's rise to become one of the biggest sides in women's football over the last decade.

Since signing from Atlético Madrid in 2017, the Spain international has made over 200 appearances, winning seven Liga F titles and three Champions Leagues, among other trophies.

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Losing León and Batlle in the same summer would leave Barça requiring reinforcements in defence before next season.

Youngster Aïcha Cámara covered well for León while she was injured in February and March, but she is expected to be the long-term replacement for Batlle.

That would leave Irene Paredes, who turns 35 this summer, and Laia Aleixandri as the only established central defenders in the first team squad.

Despite the possible upheaval coming this summer, Barça remain dominant on the pitch. They beat Espanyol on Wednesday to clinch a seventh consecutive league title and face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinal first leg this weekend.