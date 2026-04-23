Real Madrid's Álvaro Arbeloa denies rift with 'legend' Dani Carvajal

Craig Burley believes a change of power is needed at Real Madrid to turn the club around. (2:49)

Burley: Too much power in the wrong place at Real Madrid (2:49)

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Álvaro Arbeloa has denied that he has any issues with Dani Carvajal, citing "sporting reasons" for picking Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the Real Madrid captain in recent weeks.

Carvajal has had a difficult season with injuries -- most recently kept out for over two months with a knee problem -- and losing his place to Alexander-Arnold, leaving the veteran's place in Spain's 2026 World Cup squad in doubt.

After Madrid's 2-1 win over Alavés, which Alexander-Arnold started before being replaced by his rival, Arbeloa was dismissive of a question on the subject, saying only that he would "think about what's best for the team," leading to media speculation about his relationship with Carvajal.

"It was a short, serious answer to a question I thought was out of place," Arbeloa said in a news conference on Thursday ahead of Madrid's game at Real Betis.

"It wasn't short based on Dani Carvajal. You can see, since I've been here, what my answers have been about him, and you can ask my players how I speak about Dani Carvajal with the group.

"People are trying to put an unjustified, unfair spin on this. He's more than ready to go to the World Cup. He's started games for us, and he's done well. He's a fundamental player, on and off the pitch, and for the national team it should be the same [...] He might be the most important academy product in the history of the club.

Arbeloa and Carvajal won the Champions League as players together in 2014 at Real Madrid. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

"I've always had a great relationship with him. It's hard for me to believe any coach would pick a team for non-sporting reasons."

In recent weeks, Alexander-Arnold has started Madrid's games with Manchester City, Mallorca, Bayern Munich and Alavés, while Carvajal was chosen against Elche, Atlético Madrid and Girona.

With Spain, Carvajal faces competition from Marcos Llorente, who has been outstanding for Atlético this season, and Tottenham's Pedro Porro ahead of this summer's World Cup.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold is showing a great level," Arbeloa said. "His performance is beyond doubt. Right now he deserves to play, and when he hasn't played, Carvajal has done well... I'm not a coach to gift a minute to anyone."

The long-term future of Carvajal, 34, is uncertain with his Madrid contract due to expire in June.

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"I've always said -- and with various players I always say the same -- it's something between Carvajal and the club," Arbeloa said.

"All I can say is what I've felt these months, which is that he's helped us. Whatever is good for Carvajal and the club would make me happy."

Arbeloa laughed off reports that star forward Kylian Mbappé had 'liked' a post on Instagram discussing a possible return to Madrid for former coach José Mourinho this summer.

"I won't get into that," Arbeloa said. "Whether it's a like for Mourinho or Julia Roberts, it doesn't bother me."