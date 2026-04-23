Tony Parkes dies aged 76, tributes paid to 'Mr. Blackburn Rovers'

Tony Parkes has died aged 76. Getty

Tributes have been paid to "Mr Blackburn Rovers" Tony Parkes after his death at the age of 76.

The former player and coach was one of the longest-serving employees in the club's history, with his association beginning with his £5,000 move from Buxton in 1970 and concluding in 2004.

"Blackburn Rovers are devastated to learn of the passing of Tony Parkes. A true club legend, often referred to as 'Mr Blackburn Rovers'," a club statement said.

"Everyone at Blackburn Rovers sends their deepest heartfelt condolences to Tony's daughter Natalie and all his family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Parkes was part of the team which lifted the Third Division title in 1975 and secured immediate promotion back to the second tier following the club's relegation in 1979.

He retired in 1982 having scored 46 goals in 409 appearances for the club, becoming first-team coach under new manager Bobby Saxton and going on to serve six spells as caretaker manager and was part of the backroom staff when the club won the Premier League in 1995.

The most significant of his caretaker stints came in the 1996-97 season following the departure of Ray Harford when he steered the club away from relegation danger.

After leaving Ewood Park in 2004 Parks served as a scout for Leicester before becoming assistant manager to Simon Grayson at Blackpool, where he later had a spell in caretaker charge.

Blackburn will pay a special tribute to Parkes at their final home game of the season against Leicester on May 2.