Barcelona's Lamine Yamal out for the season, expected to be fit for World Cup

Gemma Soler provides an update on Lamine Yamal's injury as concerns grow over the severity of his hamstring tear. (2:06)

Lamine Yamal has been ruled out for the rest of the season with Barcelona due to a torn hamstring but should be fine for the World Cup, the Spanish champions announced.

Yamal, 18, underwent tests at Barça's training ground Thursday after he was injured while taking -- and scoring -- a penalty in Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo at Spotify Camp Nou.

Barça have subsequently confirmed that he will undergo a "conservative treatment plan," avoiding surgery, and will not feature in the club's final six games of the campaign.

However, the Catalan club add he is "expected to be available for the World Cup," with Spain kicking off their campaign in 53 days on June 15 against Cape Verde in Atlanta.

La Roja, who are one of the favorites to win the tournament, will also face Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.

"This injury sidelines me at the very moment I wanted to be on the pitch the most, and it hurts more than I can explain," Yamal wrote in an Instagram post. "It hurts not being able to fight alongside my teammates and not being able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them, and I know they will play each match with their souls.

"I'll be there, even if only from the outside, supporting, cheering, and pushing them on just as if I were playing. This isn't the end. It's just a break. I'll be back stronger, hungrier than ever, and next season will be even better.

"Thank you for all the messages, and Visca el Barça."

The loss of Yamal complicates Barça's title push, but they remain in a good position, nine points clear of second placed Real Madrid with six games to go.

The two teams meet in the second league Clásico of the season on May 10 at Spotify Camp Nou in a fixture which could have a huge influence in where the title goes.

Lamine Yamal was injured against Elche. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Before then, Barça face tricky away matches against Getafe and Osasuna as they pursue back-to-back league trophies under Hansi Flick. They then travel to Alaves, host Real Betis and visit Valencia in the final three games of the season.

Barça are also currently without Raphinha, leaving them short of firepower in the final third as they attempt to get over the line in LaLiga.

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The Brazilian hopes to be back for the Clásico next month, but in the meantime, Barça will have to rely on the likes of Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford.

Yamal has struggled with a sports hernia at times this season but has not sat out many games because of that or other injuries, making 45 appearances in all competitions.

Wednesday's goal took his tally for the campaign to 24, while he also has 17 assists.