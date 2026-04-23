Darren Fletcher subs keeper for penalty shoot-out, it backfires, Man United U18s lose

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Darren Fletcher's Manchester United under-18s were beaten. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Manchester United lost the Premier League Under-18 cup in a penalty shoot-out to Crystal Palace, after manager Darren Fletcher's decision to substitute on a new goalkeeper backfired.

Freddie Heath was brought on for Cameron Byrne-Hughes with the score locked at 1-1, and with the clock ticking towards the end of extra-time at Selhurst Park.

But Heath was unable to save any penalties in the shoot-out, and Palace ran out 6-5 winners to claim the cup.

Noah Ajayi had given United a 1-0 lead which lasted into stoppage time, when Ben Casey equalised for Palace with a penalty past Byrne-Hughes, the United goalkeeper who had started the match.

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United's Albert Mills was sent off for conceding the penalty, meaning his side had to play the entirety of extra-time with 10 men.

Separately, United had beaten Palace in the FA Youth Cup semifinals on Friday to secure their route into another final.

In the U18 Premier League North, United are in second-place, three points behind neighbours Manchester City.

United's U18s are led by Fletcher, the five-time Premier League winner. He also led the first-team as caretaker boss in January, after Ruben Amorim was sacked, and before Michael Carrick was installed as manager.