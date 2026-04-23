Frank Lampard in his 'happy place' despite Chelsea links - Coventry owner

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Coventry City owner Doug King believes Frank Lampard has found his "happy place" at the club and hopes that will help dissuade any potential advances from Chelsea over their vacant managerial position.

Chelsea dismissed Liam Rosenior on Wednesday after only three months in the role following a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat.

Lampard has already had two spells as head coach at Stamford Bridge and has recovered from a poor interim spell in the 2022-23 campaign at Coventry where he masterminded a first promotion to the top flight in 25 years last week.

"He's done a fantastic job, it's been an incredible 18 months for us and for him," King told BBC CWR.

"I'm sure he's in reflective mode. I said to him: 'Do not underestimate how difficult what you've just achieved is to do.'

"He's done huge things in his playing career but to get out of this league as champions without a parachute payment, from where we've come from, is a huge achievement nobody can take away from him.

Frank Lampard has taken Coventry back to the Premier League. Getty

"Everybody is going to get linked with everything, it's a merry-go-round. It's a bit disappointing clubs are appointing three or four managers a season.

"You can see how emotionally connected [Lampard] is with the city, you can see what it meant to him to get promotion and then the title and I think he's found a happy place at the moment.

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"It doesn't mean there's not going to be some staggering bid for him in the summer and he'll have to make his choices, because he's shown his credentials as a high-quality head coach, but I'm not going to comment on that, I can't control it.

"I just think he's happy, I'm happy, everybody's happy, we've just got smiles on our faces and we don't worry about what may or may not happen for the head coach."

Lampard's first managerial spell at Chelsea started in the summer of 2019 but he was dismissed 18 months later despite 44 wins from his 84 matches.

An 11-game caretaker role followed at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but Lampard lost eight matches before being hired by Coventry in 2024.