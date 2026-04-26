Predicting the most likely summer transfer for 9 top stars: Salah, Silva, Enzo and more

Open Extended Reactions

A number of Europe's top players could be on the move this summer, while some have already revealed they will be finding new clubs. But where could they go?

Here, we pick nine of the standout names, predict where they could go and which destination is most likely.

Jump to:

Lewandowski | Alvarez | Rodri

Fernandez | Vlahovic | Salah

Goretzka | Casemiro | Bernardo Silva

Uncertain futures

Arguably world football's defining No. 9 striker of the past decade, the Poland international has netted almost 600 goals in his career, and with 12 league titles and a Champions League title in his cabinet, he remains one of the most decorated players of the modern era. Though his mobility has diminished with age, his positioning and his technique are as good as ever -- as proven by his 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Lewandowski will have plenty of options should he leave Camp Nou this summer, with clubs from Major League Soccer, the Saudi Pro League and Turkish Super Lig repeatedly linked with him. But the real question is whether he still sees himself in one of Europe's top five leagues? Barcelona have reportedly offered him a contract extension, while Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan have been rumored to be interested.

Best fit: There is no doubt he would significantly add to his goal tally if he joined an MLS club like the Chicago Fire. However, he would be best suited to a team that feeds him plenty of chances, rather than having to create them himself.

Likely destination: Staying at Barcelona feels the most likely outcome. If that doesn't happen and he wishes to remain at the elite end of European football, AC Milan would be the next-best alternative for his skillset.

Few players have been through the transfer rumor mill this season like Álvarez; though that says more about the demand for his services than any desire from the player to leave Atlético. The Argentina international brings mobility, sharp off-the-ball movement and great tactical versatility, but it's his performances in the Champions League this season where he has displayed his best form and that has kept him on the radar of several European powerhouses.

Sources have told ESPN that Barcelona are keen to find a long-term solution at No. 9 to replace Lewandowski, and Álvarez would be their dream target. ESPN also reported in January that Arsenal were weighing up whether to make an offer for the forward this summer.

Does Alvarez see himself at Atleti next season? "I can't guarantee that I will stay next year," he said last month. "Maybe yes, maybe no. I am happy here, but you never know."

Best fit: His flexibility would suit Arsenal's fluid front line, though such a move does seem far-fetched as he has a contract until 2030 and Atlético would be looking to make a profit on the initial €75 million they spent to sign him from Manchester City in 2024.

Likely outcome: Staying put. Atlético's stance is firm, and getting him to sign an improved contract is possible.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is the archetype for a modern defensive midfielder. His positioning is outstanding, he is hard to press and is always available to receive a pass from teammates. Few players can handle an entire center midfield's dirty work alone and allow the more attack-minded players to flourish, but Rodri does that.

With his contract entering its final year, his future should be addressed this summer. City are typically proactive in these cases and he is still of paramount importance to their team, but replacing him won't be straightforward. He is in demand, most notably by Real Madrid, who have been reshaping their midfield since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and have long been interested. They still lack a defensive midfielder to anchor their team, and he would be a great fit.

Best fit: Real Madrid. He is a natural organizer who could stabilize and lead their midfield.

Likely outcome: A move to Real Madrid feels inevitable at some point. But the timing -- whether this summer or next -- may hinge on City's stance and Pep Guardiola's own future as manager.

Fernández still has six years remaining on his Chelsea contract, and yet is the subject of constant transfer speculation. Some of that stems from his own comment earlier this year -- where he hinted he had doubts about his future at Stamford Bridge before later clarifying and apologizing -- which landed him in hot water with his club. Some of the speculation also comes from Chelsea's broader financial and sporting situation; given that Fernandez's exit would command a huge fee and they need to balance the books.

On the pitch, his value to Chelsea is beyond question; he covers plenty of ground, moves the ball forward and contributes heavily in both attack and defense. True to form, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have both been linked with a move, while Manchester City are also reported to be interested should he become available.

Best fit: Real Madrid would offer a clear, undisputed starting slot for Fernández, though their move for Rodri seems more logical.

Likely outcome: Tempting Chelsea to accept a bid that wouldn't lose them money would mean an offer in excess of €100 million, due to the way his contract is set up over a long period, and few clubs are capable of that. Another season at Chelsea seems most likely.

Once the subject of interest from all the top clubs in the Premier League, Vlahovic hasn't managed to build on the early hype that saw him join Juventus from Fiorentina for €70 million in 2022. This season, his output has dipped -- he has just three goals in 14 appearances in Serie A this season -- while an adductor injury has kept him out for long spells. With contract extension talks at Juventus cooling, he could find himself a free agent this summer.

At just 26 years old, there is every chance the Serbia international will get his career back on track. He is a left-footed No. 9 who plays on the shoulder of defenders and operates primarily inside the 18-yard box. The question here is less about talent and more about whether he can rediscover his best form after a fragmented year.

Best fit: Bayern Munich would be an intriguing landing spot. As a backup option behind Europe's leading scorer, Harry Kane, the quantity of chances that Bayern create would allow him to rebuild his form without immediate pressure. Though he would have to accept limited minutes.

Likely outcome: AC Milan have form for making signings like this. Whenever there is a high-level player on an expiring contract, they are always in the mix. This feels like a situation they're prepared to act on.

DEFINITELY LEAVING

play 1:53 Could Liverpool sign Kvaratskhelia or Olise to replace Salah? Craig Burley debates who Liverpool could sign to replace Mohamed Salah.

The biggest free transfer of the summer, Salah has a decision to make: keep chasing the biggest titles in Europe or leave the continent for one final blockbuster move. A return to AS Roma, from whom he joined Liverpool in 2017, has been rumored, but those reports quickly died down due to the club's wage limit. Now Turkish side Galatasaray have inevitably entered the conversation, as have San Diego FC in MLS, though ESPN sources poured cold water on those moves last month.

When Salah announced he would be leaving Liverpool, the Saudi Pro League seemed the most plausible destination and little has changed in the meantime. He would be a major coup wherever he ends up and, to be clear, this is not an early retirement scenario but rather a question of where one of soccer's most reliable matchwinners decides to continue his career.

Best fit: Galatasaray. Their signings of Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sané show they are willing to attract big players, and Salah would give a massive boost to their European ambitions.

Likely outcome: The Saudi Pro League is impossible to ignore. While the country's spending has become more measured compared to its initial extravaganza, a player of Salah's profile is exactly the type it craves. He would be a huge commercial asset, globally recognizable and still performing at a high level. His arrival would be one of the league's most significant signings to date.

Goretzka's contract is expiring this summer and Bayern closed the door on further talks in January. The Germany international is still capable of covering the defensive midfield slot or dropping in as a center back to great effect, and he should appeal to clubs looking to add experience and a physical presence.

His decision should revolve around his role and status. At Arsenal, he would likely be one of several rotation options -- a useful player, but not the focal point, much like Christian Norgaard has been -- whereas at Napoli, Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray, he would get a starring role with a more wide-ranging influence.

Best fit: Napoli and Milan could both do with him at defensive midfield; Galatasaray offer a similar guarantee within a different competitive context.

Likely outcome: Either Milan or Galatasaray look the most realistic. Both teams can offer prominent roles, Champions League football and a competitive financial package for a player arriving on a free transfer.

Casemiro has already announced that he will leave when his contract expires this summer, although it comes after what has arguably been his best season in the Premier League. The expectation is that his next move takes him outside Europe, with MLS and the Saudi Pro League the most obvious options, although a return to Sao Paulo -- where his career began -- has also been mentioned.

While the Brazil international's mobility has been questioned at times, those concerns have eased this season. His game still revolves around positioning, reading of play and efficient use of the ball, with the added threat of goals from midfield and an impressive aerial ability. Those features should be of value regardless of where he ends up next.

Best fit: MLS. Inter Miami would be a natural destination given the high profile of their project. Can you imagine the former Real Madrid stalwart feeding the ball to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi?

Likely outcome: MLS looks the most realistic destination, though Sao Paulo is a credible alternative if he opts to return to Brazil.

Few midfielders of the last decade can match Silva for reliability, work rate and tactical versatility; he dictates games through his short passes and links City's attacks. A number of star players have had spells in and out of the City team under Guardiola, but there is a good reason that Silva has played in 86% of their league games since he joined in 2017.

However, Silva has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season, with Barcelona, Arsenal and Juventus immediately linked. Where he goes next, though -- whether it be MLS, Saudi Pro League or to another European club -- is very much up in the air.

Best fit: Barcelona look the best match. Their control-heavy style seems tailormade to his strengths, while his nine years under Guardiola would ease any worries about whether he could quickly adapt. Previous City stars have eventually found a home outside of Europe's major leagues, but that feels premature for a 31-year-old.

Likely outcome: Barcelona seems the most plausible destination, although he will not be short of options this summer.