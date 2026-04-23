Real Madrid's Éder Militão (hamstring) not expected to miss World Cup with Brazil - source

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Éder Militão sustained a hamstring injury this week while playing for Real Madrid. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Éder Militão's hamstring injury is not expected to see him miss the World Cup, a source close to the player has told ESPN, but the Real Madrid and Brazil defender will now undergo further tests to determine the extent of the problem.

Militao, 28 -- who has suffered with frequent injuries in recent seasons -- was substituted just before halftime in Madrid's 2-1 LaLiga win over Alavés on Tuesday.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Éder Militão by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg," Madrid confirmed in a brief statement on Thursday. "His progress will be monitored."

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Madrid are nine points behind leaders Barcelona with six games left to play in the LaLiga season, including a Clásico at Barça's Camp Nou on May 10.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Madrid said that midfielder Arda Güler had also suffered a hamstring problem, in his right leg.

Brazil -- coached by former Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti -- are set to play friendlies with Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 7, before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 14.

Militao suffered cruciate ligament injuries in back-to-back seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25, while this season fitness issues have restricted him to just 16 LaLiga appearances.