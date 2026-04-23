Italy replacing Iran at World Cup 'not appropriate' - sports minister

ESPN's Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss if Iran will participate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after recent troubles with the United States. (1:47)

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Italy's sports minister said Thursday it is "not appropriate" for the country to replace Iran at the World Cup, saying: "Qualification is done on the pitch."

An envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested Italy could step in for Iran, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Iran's participation in the finals has been cast into doubt after the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on the country at the end of February, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran on Israel and Gulf nations hosting U.S. military bases.

Paolo Zampolli, a U.S. special envoy, confirmed to the FT he had floated the idea of four-time winners Italy stepping in to Trump and to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, but the country's sports minister Andrea Abodi has emphatically ruled it out.

Abodi told Sky News: "Italy's possible re-qualification for the 2026 World Cup ... is firstly, not possible and secondly, not appropriate. I don't know what comes first. Qualification is on the pitch."

Zampolli told the FT it would be a "dream" to see the Azzurri play at the tournament. They reached the final the last time the World Cup was played in the United States, in 1994.

"With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," Zampolli said.

While Iran was among the first teams to qualify for the World Cup, Italy missed out for the third consecutive tournament, resulting in the resignations of its national team coach and soccer federation president.

Luciano Buonfiglio, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in Italy, also dismissed the idea of taking Iran's place.

"I would feel offended," Buonfiglio said. "You need to deserve to go to the World Cup."

Italy's Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti called the idea "shameful."

Iran are due to play their three group matches in the U.S., starting with a clash against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. Should Iran and the U.S. finish second in their respective groups, they are on course to meet in the last 32 in Dallas.

Trump has given mixed signals on Iran's participation, previously stating on one hand they were "welcome" but also adding it would be "inappropriate" for them to take part "for their life and safety."

Trump said Wednesday the U.S. had indefinitely extended a ceasefire with Iran while efforts for a lasting peace continue but has maintained a blockade on Iranian ports.

Italy missed out on World Cup qualifying last month. Claudio Villa - FIGC/FIGC via Getty Images

FIFA declined to comment on the FT report, but Infantino did state again in an interview with CNBC last week Iran "for sure" would compete at the World Cup, having attended an Iran friendly in Türkiye last month.

Italy missed out on qualification after a penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a playoff last month.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) declined to comment.

U.S. envoy Zampolli has long been a part of the Trump family orbit, having introduced then-Melania Knauss to Donald Trump at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998. He regularly posts on social media about his meetings with Infantino, calling him the "King of Soccer."

Trump last year appointed him as special envoy for global partnerships.

In March, the New York Times reported that Zampolli had reached out to a top official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, informing him that the mother of his child was in the country illegally as the two were locked in a custody dispute. She was ultimately deported.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment. Its World Cup task force, housed under the Department of Homeland Security, said it had no comment. FIFA also would not comment.

The Iranian embassy in Rome denounced Zampolli's remarks in a comment on X.

"Football belongs to the people, not to politicians," the embassy said. "Italy earned its soccer prowess on the field, not thanks to political maneuvers. The attempt to exclude Iran from the World Cup shows only the 'moral bankruptcy' of the United States, which fears even the presence of 11 young Iranians on the field of play."

Information from PA and the Associated Press was used in this report.