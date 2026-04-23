Liverpool supporters write to owner with 'deep concern' for future of the club

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool's Supporters Board have written an open letter to principal owner John Henry expressing "deep concern for the future direction of the club" after the introduction of ticket price rises for the next three years.

The Supporters Board's request for a freeze on the inflation-linked increases was rejected and after a protest was held at the last home match with Fulham further action by fans is planned for Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace.

Similar tactics in 2016, with walkouts staged in opposition against a £70 ($95) match ticket, resulted in owners Fenway Sports Group performing a U-turn.

"We don't believe you are listening to Liverpool supporters right now regarding your decision to make the club the first to commit to a policy of locking in three years of general admission price rises," the letter from the Supporters Board, which fans are being urged to add their signatures to, said.

"That is deeply concerning for the future direction of this club and English football in general."

Liverpool fans protested against the ticket price increases against Fulham. ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP via Getty Images

The letter, which said "concerns have fallen on deaf ears" added: "Supporters have been clear in their opposition to the introduction of multi-year price rises.

"Not simply because of the increase itself, but because of what it represents: the removal of meaningful annual dialogue, and a shift towards a model where prices are set for years in advance, regardless of supporter sentiment, and any financial realities they or the club may face.

"Decisions like this, particularly when set over multiple years, do not just affect affordability in the present, they shape who is able to attend matches in the future and in doing so, they shape what the club becomes.

"Supporter concern is that future generations -- their children, grandchildren and beyond -- will not be able to do what they have done before."

- Van Dijk backs Liverpool fans' ticket protests

- MPs raise concerns over clubs increasing ticket prices

In their reasoning for the price increases the club pointed out matchday operating costs have risen 85% since 2016-17, insisting adult season tickets would increase by no more than £3.50 per game across three years with general admission tickets increasing between £3 and £4.50 over the same period.

They have also stressed current match ticket prices on the Kop are the same as they were when owners Fenway Sports Group took over more than 15 years ago against a backdrop of 45% cumulative inflation during that time.