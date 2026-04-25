Premier League live updates: Tottenham face Wolves; Liverpool take on Palace

Open Extended Reactions

There are only five gameweeks left of the Premier League season, and we still have a ton of races to keep our eye on this weekend!

With three matches kicking off at the same time, there are storylines at both ends of the table. Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a league game in 2026, and they will be desperate to beat already-relegated Wolves, and they must hope that 17th-place West Ham United drop points against Everton.

Meanwhile, Liverpool host Crystal Palace as they look for the first of three wins remaining to guarantee themselves a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Later, Arsenal will start a Premier League game from second place for the first time since September when they take on Newcastle United as they look to maintain their league title bid.

For live coverage of the FA Cup, U.S.-based fans can watch on ESPN+ as Manchester City take on Southampton at Wembley Stadium for a place in next month's final.

Enjoy all the updates from today's matches.