Jude Bellingham, Rafael Nadal face off as Bernabéu transformed into tennis court

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The Bernabéu stadium, home of Real Madrid, has been transformed into a clay tennis court.

A clay court has replaced the emerald green grass at the famous stadium in the Spanish capital for the Madrid Open, which runs until May 2.

Work started on the surface following Madrid's 2-1 win over Alavés on Tuesday evening. Madrid will not play at home until May 14, with away fixtures against Real Betis (Friday), Espanyol (May 3) and the Clásico against Barcelona on May 10.

They will return home against Real Oviedo on May 14.

The court was opened on Thursday afternoon, with Jude Bellingham and Real keeper Thibaut Courtois hitting with Nadal and World No.1 Jannik Sinner.

Nadal posted on X: "Thank you, @MutuaMadridOpen and @realmadrid. It has been very special to enjoy this unique court at the Bernabéu."

The court will be used for players to practice on throughout the Madrid Open, which serves as a warm up for the French Open.

Information from PA contributed to this report.