Michael Carrick not 'chasing' decision on Man United future

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Michael Carrick insisted Thursday that he is not "chasing" an answer on his future at Manchester United beyond the end of the current season.

It is 100 days since Man United appointed their former midfielder, captain and coach for the remainder of the season following Ruben Amorim's acrimonious January exit.

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Under Carrick, United have experienced an upturn in results, with wins against the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and most recently Chelsea leaving them third in the Premier League.

United are within touching distance of Champions League qualification and talk is naturally turning to next season, when it has yet to be confirmed whether the 44-year-old will stay on.

"I've said it many times, I enjoy being here, I enjoy the role I'm in," Carrick in a news conference said ahead of Monday's home match against Brentford.

"We've had some good results and we're in decent shape. We still want to keep improving, there's layers that we want to get to, really. I'll see.

"I keep saying the same things every week. There's only so much I can say in terms of that, but I've said it many times.

"Again, I enjoy being here, I love being here. It's a real privilege to be in the position I am but thriving with the responsibility that we've got."

Michael Carrick has been put in charge of Manchester United until the end of the season. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Pushed on when he is expecting clarity, Carrick said: "I'm not sure, to be honest.

"Genuinely it's not something in terms of deadlines that I'm really chasing. I think it'll become clear when it's going to become clear.

"I'm here at the moment to help the team and help the club get results.

"At the moment we're doing all right. We can keep pushing and getting better, so, really, that's genuinely all I'm focused on right now."

Carrick was selected for the job ahead of good friend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who earned the permanent position in 2019 having impressed as Jose Mourinho's interim replacement.

Some sceptics bring up Solskjaer's time at the club when Amorim's long-term successor at United is debated, but the current incumbent said he sees no link or value in such talk.

"I don't think it's disrespectful," Carrick, who worked under Solksjaer during his time in charge of United, said. "I've got the utmost respect for him.

"He's a close friend of mine and I worked closely with him when I was here, so I was quite attached to that, and I thought we did a lot of good things.

"We came close and, in the end, it changed and went in a different direction. That's football.

"You can compare to all sorts of different situations in managers and coaches and teams over the years. It just depends on what you choose to compare.

"But it's irrelevant really. That's not a negative or a positive, it just doesn't really have any link at all.

"We're a different team now, irrespective of me, who is in charge, it's a different team and different time. I don't really think comparisons make any difference."

Harry Maguire is one of the players that remains from the Solskjaer era and will return from a two-game ban on Monday.

Leny Yoro will be assessed after missing last the win at Chelsea, while fellow center back Lisandro Martínez is suspended and Matthijs de Ligt remains absent with a back issue. Patrick Dorgu is also not ready to return.

PA contributed to this report.