Inter Miami's Bright gets additional ban for racist language

MLS suspended midfielder Yannick Bright for one additional match for violating the Non-Discrimination Policy during the match between the Colorado Rapids and Inter Miami CF on Saturday, April 18.

Miami's Bright originally received a red card for using discriminatory language during the match, forcing him to sit out the game against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night at America First Field. He will now also miss the match against the New England Revolution on Saturday night at NU Stadium to complete his two-game ban.

The midfielder has also been ordered to complete a restorative practice program by MLS.

"In making decisions under this Policy, MLS considers many factors, including the player's immediate acceptance of responsibility for harm caused by the misconduct, eagerness to begin a process to repair it, and cooperation with the League's review," MLS said in a press release.

Bright earned a red card in the 87th minute of the game for using offensive and abusive language in the game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

"He was sent off for offensive, insulting, abusive language heard by the referee," PRO confirmed to ESPN.

When asked about the expulsion, Inter Miami interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos said he was unaware of the reason for Bright's red card.

"Honestly, I don't know, and I was certainly surprised, by the sending-off," Hoyos said in the postmatch news conference.

Despite playing with 10 men for the final minutes of the match, Inter Miami triumphed 3-2 with the winning goal coming from a free kick by Lionel Messi.