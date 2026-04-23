Jürgen Klopp: New Red Bulls facility made me miss coaching

Open Extended Reactions

Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp said the New York Red Bulls' new training facility is so good that it almost had him wanting to get back into coaching.

The German, who is the global head of Red Bulls' football department, made the comments at the opening of the MLS side's facility on Wednesday.

Klopp stepped down from his role as Liverpool manager in the summer of 2024 and has not coached since. He was most recently linked with taking over at Real Madrid this summer, but dismissed those reports as "nonsense" last month.

"This morning was a moment when I walked in and thought 'oh that's something I could miss,' because so far I didn't miss anything since I stepped down as a manager," Klopp said Wednesday.

"But going into a building like that on a good weather day ... thank god the weather was not great otherwise I would have maybe gone back [to management]. Really cool."

Jurgen Klopp speaks during the official opening of New York Red Bulls new training facility on Wednesday. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Red Bulls are one of several clubs owned by the energy drink brand that Klopp helps oversee -- along with RB Leipzig in Germany, Austria's Red Bull Salzburg and Bragantino in Brazil -- since being appointed to his role in January 2025.

Klopp previously visited the then in-progress facility in Morris Township, New Jersey, in September, labelling it "completely next level." And he revealed that he made some suggestions ahead of its opening.

"It's a good moment for soccer, for Red Bull New York," Klopp said. "I had nothing to do with the plans and stuff like this. I walked through a few months ago and made a few little changes because it's not the first time I'm involved in something like that. It's beautiful and it feels like a proper start."

Klopp was joined at Wednesday's ribbon cutting by former Red Bull stars, including Thierry Henry, as well as MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Former players Dax McCarty, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Thierry Henry and Luis Robles cut a ribbon during the official opening of New York Red Bulls new training facility. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The new 80-acre complex includes eight full-size outdoor soccer pitches and will serve the first team, second team and academy.

This summer it will also be the home of the Brazilian national team during its attempt to win a record-extending sixth men's World Cup title.

"I didn't have to convince Brazil, they saw it and wanted to be here," Klopp said. "We had to make sure that they didn't use up the full building because we have a soccer team ourself. That's the situation.

"I didn't have to convince anybody and [Brazil head coach] Carlo [Ancelotti] definitely not. He knows what is good when he sees it and he saw it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.