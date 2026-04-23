Saudi Arabia hires Donis for WC after departure of Renard

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Saudi Arabia made its coaching change official Thursday by firing Hervé Renard and replacing him with Georgios Donis less than two months before the start of the World Cup.

Renard's departure was initially reported by ESPN on April 17.

The 56-year-old Donis, a former Greece international, joins from Al Khaleej, his fourth Saudi Pro League club.

"He has extensive experience in the league, including his most recent post [which] enhances his ability to adapt quickly," the Saudi soccer federation said in its announcement.

Saudi Arabia opens its Group H play at the World Cup against Uruguay on June 15. It also plays Spain and Cape Verde.

The appointment brings Renard's second spell to an end after he returned to Riyadh in October 2024 to replace Roberto Mancini.

The Frenchman, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner, came under pressure following a 4-0 friendly loss to Egypt and a 2-1 defeat to Serbia.

Renard's first spell included Saudi Arabia's famous 2-1 victory over eventual champion Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.