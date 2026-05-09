2026 World Cup injuries tracker: Which players are out?

Luis Suárez, who has scored 44 times since joining Inter Miami in 2024, says Uruguay's coaches know he "will never say no" to an international call up as the World Cup approaches. (1:19)

Luis Suárez: If the Uruguay national team need me, I will be there (1:19)

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11, but many players who were set to star for their countries will be forced to miss out because of injury, or are racing to recover in time to play.

Who has been ruled out for the tournament, and who still has a chance to feature this summer? Here's the latest on the key injuries impacting World Cup-bound teams.

- 2026 FIFA World Cup: Format, groups, full match schedule, more

Will miss the World Cup

Injury: Torn adductor

An adductor injury sustained in mid-April ruled Gnabry out for the rest of the domestic season for Bayern Munich and the World Cup for Germany. He was set to play a major part for his nation this summer; no player played more games (eight) across qualifying and March's friendlies.

His absence could open the door for Jamal Musiala -- back from his own injury nightmare -- to start for Die Mannschaft. It also strengthens fellow Bayern star youngster Lennart Karl's chances of making the squad.

Injury: Torn ACL and meniscus

Real Madrid's shock 1-0 loss to Getafe in March was made all the worse by the fact they lost Rodrygo to serious injury in the process. A torn ACL and meniscus ruled him out for what is likely to be the rest of 2026.

He was second-top scorer with three goals during a difficult qualifying campaign for Brazil. With Estêvão also an injury concern ahead of the tournament, the Seleção look light on the wings. They may yet turn to 34-year-old Neymar in response.

Injury: Torn ACL

Tottenham Hotspur's first Premier League win of 2026 -- 1-0 against Wolves at the end of April -- came at a great cost: Simons tore an ACL in the second half.

While no guaranteed starter, Simons was set to play a strong role across the attacking midfield line for the Dutch. This injury strengthens Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders' grip on the playmaking role and potentially reopens the door for Justin Kluivert -- who is about to return from a four-month knee injury of his own -- to make a late bolt for the squad.

Xavi Simons won't be able to represent the Netherlands at the World Cup after suffering a torn ACL. Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Injury: Torn Achilles tendon

Ekitiké hit the deck very suddenly during Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in April, and it quickly became clear why.

An excellent debut season with the Reds had helped him work his way into Didier Deschamps' squad, scoring in both the November and March international breaks, and he looked set to nab a place in Les Bleus' squad. Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta might be the next man up, but fit-again, experienced Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso is also getting some buzz.

Éder Militão, Brazil

Injury: Torn hamstring

Militão has endured a series of bad injuries over the past few years, with the latest -- a hamstring tear that required surgery -- ruling him out of the World Cup.

Those previous physical issues had already seen his influence for the Brazilian national team fade, with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães rising to partner PSG's Marquinhos regularly in the center, but he would still have been a valuable squad member -- and potentially an option at right back. As a result of this, Bremer (Juventus), Fabrício Bruno (Cruzeiro) and perhaps even Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli) look set for more prominent roles.

Injury: Torn Achilles tendon

Agyemang's very impressive first season in English football ended prematurely as he tore an Achilles against Stoke City in early April.

He wasn't expected to lead the line for the USMNT on home soil, but he was certainly in the mix as an option off the bench. Mauricio Pochettino will still look primarily to Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi for goals, but this might help bring Josh Sargent in from the cold as a third option.

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Jerdy Schouten, Netherlands

Injury: Torn ACL

PSV midfield enforcer Schouten suffered severe cruciate ligament damage while stretching to intercept a ball against Utrecht in April. The 29-year-old said he "felt right away that [something] was wrong."

He did not command a starting spot but was likely next man up if Frenkie de Jong or Ryan Gravenberch needed a breather. That role will now likely pass to hugely experienced 35-year-old Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon.

In serious jeopardy of missing out

Estêvão, Brazil

Injury: Torn hamstring

Estêvão pulled up against Manchester United in April with a hamstring injury that left him in tears. The initial prognosis was positive, suggesting a two-week absence, but now he has flown back to Brazil for specialist treatment at his former club Palmeiras' facilities.

This is a major issue for Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is also without Rodrygo. Estêvão was a likely starter in a team that did not score freely during qualifying. They still have Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha to call upon, but the depth options suddenly look a lot bleaker than they should.

Injury: Ruptured ankle ligaments

Endo has had a season to forget. Not only did he barely see the pitch for Liverpool, but in his sole Premier League start, away to Sunderland in February, he ruptured ankle ligaments.

Arne Slot recently stated that the Japanese captain is back on the grass and hoping to play again before the end of the season. Understandably, Blue Samurai manager Hajime Moriyasu will be praying that comes to pass, as Endo is a crucial part of his nation's engine room. Should he fail in his fitness bid, Leeds United's Ao Tanaka should step in, while NEC Nijmegen's Kodai Sano has staked a strong claim for a place in the squad.

Injury: Torn ACL

Minamino tore an ACL in a French Cup bout with Auxerre in December, making him one of the World Cup's earliest injury doubts.

But incredibly, despite these injuries typically demanding a minimum of six months' recovery, he resumed training in March in a bid to make this summer's tournament. If he can play any part in Monaco's final games of the season, he might just make it.

Concerning

Injury: Partially torn hamstring

Yamal hurt his hamstring while scoring a penalty against Celta Vigo in April. It all but ended his season with Barcelona early and placed a question mark over how quickly he'll be ready to play at the World Cup.

If Spain coach Luis de la Fuente must do without Yamal at times, he could turn to Ferran Torres or Álex Baena to fill the void, or switch Nico Williams to the right flank.

Lamine Yamal is racing to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered while taking a penalty. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies, Canada

Injury: Hamstring

On Friday, Bayern Munich confirmed that their fullback -- and Canada captain -- Davies will be out for "several weeks" following an injury sustained against Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg. The timeline isn't kind for his World Cup hopes, with Canada set to begin their campaign on June 12 against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Toronto.

Davies has endured several injuries this season and has made just six Bundesliga starts for Bayern Munich in 2025-26, having battled back from a cruciate ligament tear, illness and a partially torn hamstring. Canada have been in touch with Bayern's medical team and will be hoping for good news over the coming weeks, as there really isn't a natural replacement for Davies considering his abundant talents.

Mikel Merino, Spain

Injury: Fractured foot

Merino suffered a stress fracture in his foot in early February and hasn't played since. He is targeting a return to action in time for the Champions League final, which could be enough to prove his fitness ahead of Spain's squad selection.

If he fails in that bid, Fabián Ruiz will become first choice in that particular midfield role, potentially opening up a spot in the squad for Gavi or Pablo Barrios to fill out.

Injury: Partially torn MCL

In mid-April, Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey pushed Romero into Tottenham goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky, and Romero damaged his knee. The Tottenham captain left the pitch in tears, knowing his World Cup was now in jeopardy.

A crucial presence at the back for La Albiceleste, he started 14 qualifying games at center back and embodies the mix of skill and aggression that has led the nation to huge recent success. In Romero's absence, Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez would likely partner Benfica's Nicolás Otamendi, but the drop-off in quality and experience beyond that is steep.

Injury: Torn thigh muscle

Ter Stegen hasn't played for Germany for close to a year. Injury troubles and fierce competition at Barcelona held him back from the pitch, prompting him to join Girona on loan in January in search of form and fitness -- but he made just two appearances before tearing a thigh muscle.

Asked recently if he would recover in time for consideration, he replied, "We'll see at the end of the season whether I make it, but it's difficult." That places his chances at close to zero, meaning Die Mannschaft coach Julian Nagelsmann will be preparing to press ahead with Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann as the No. 1.

Injury: Thigh

Livramento has been plagued by injuries this season. In September, he was stretchered off with a knee injury. He did well to recover, but he now has a thigh problem that has ended his season.

It appeared as if England manager Thomas Tuchel saw the 23-year-old as a first-choice fullback -- likely on the left, if everyone is available -- but at least the Three Lions are well stocked in this area. Nico O'Reilly (Man City) or Lewis Hall (Newcastle) would be next up, while Djed Spence (Spurs) can cover either side, just like Livramento.

Injury: Hamstring

Kudus sustained a serious quadriceps injury in January. Then, when on the cusp of returning in April, he suffered a setback to his hamstring that placed his World Cup participation in doubt.

This is a major blow for Ghana, who look to Kudus for moments of inspiration. His absence would ramp up the responsibility on Antoine Semenyo, while it might also force manager Carlos Queiroz to find another dribbler from somewhere. Unfortunately they're in short supply, so Atalanta's Kamaldeen Sulemana, who hasn't had a good season, or even Lyon's Ernest Nuamah, who is just returning from a long absence, could move into the frame.

Injury: Ankle sprain

The Atletico Madrid midfielder suffered a high-grade ankle sprain during practice, according to the club, and there is no timetable for his return. The injury comes just after Cardoso came on as a substitute in Atleti's 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal tie.

Cardoso was in a strong position for a spot on the United States' World Cup roster -- he was third on the central-midfielder depth chart in the latest edition of ESPN's USMNT Big Board. Middlesbrough's Aidan Morris could stand to be the biggest beneficiary, as a midfielder who was firmly on the bubble, and creative attacker Alejandro Zendejas of América might be another option if U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino decides to bolster a different position.

Should play

Injury: Hamstring

Salah tweaked a hamstring in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last month but is expected to play for Liverpool again before the end of the season.

Egypt expect to have Mohamed Salah at the World Cup this summer. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arda Güler, Türkiye

Injury: Pulled hamstring

Güler pulled a hamstring in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves in April, which likely brings his domestic season to a close. His goal now is to recover for the World Cup, and he looks on track to do so.

Injury: Pulled hamstring

Hakimi pulled his hamstring in the closing stages of PSG's 5-4 first-leg Champions League semifinal win over Bayern Munich and missed the second leg, but he's expected to recover in time for the tournament.

Injury: Fractured jaw and chin

Granada goalkeeper Zidane, son of the legendary Zinedine, fractured his jaw and chin in a nasty clash last month, but he has had surgery and expects to miss only three weeks. He described the incident as "more frightening than serious."

Injury: Fractured cheekbone

Modrić has been shut down for the season with AC Milan after a "complex multifracture" to his cheekbone. There's confidence he'll heal up just fine to captain Croatia this summer.

Reece James, England

Injury: Pulled hamstring

James is back in training with Chelsea after his latest hamstring injury. If he can stay fit between now and the end of the season, he has every chance of being England's first-choice right back for the World Cup.