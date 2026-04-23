FA Cup semifinals 2026: How to watch, schedule

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Chelsea sacking Liam Rosenior after 106 days at the club. (3:24)

Open Extended Reactions

The race to the title in the world's oldest national soccer competition is down to four clubs as the semifinals of the 2025-26 FA Cup kick off this weekend at Wembley Stadium in London.

Manchester City and Southampton will face off in one semifinal, followed by a matchup between Chelsea and Leeds United in the other. Manchester City look to be the last team standing for the first time since 2023 after losing in the final each of the past two years.

Here are key facts about the semifinals of the 2025-26 FA Cup:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the English FA Cup streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Saturday

Noon: Manchester City vs. Southampton

Sunday

9:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Leeds United on ESPN2

Who has won the past five FA Cup titles?

2025: Crystal Palace

2024: Manchester United

2023: Manchester City

2022: Liverpool (on penalty kicks)

2021: Leicester City

Who is the most successful club in FA Cup history?

Arsenal has won a record 14 FA Cup titles, with their first trophy coming in 1930 and their last coming in 2020.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.