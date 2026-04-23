Millwall receive apology over 'insensitive' use of club logo in racism booklet

Millwall are considering their legal position on the matter. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Millwall have received an apology from Westminster City Council for the "insensitive" use of the club's official logo to "illustrate the historic problem of racism within football" in a children's education booklet which was distributed in schools.

Images shared widely on social media from the booklet show the badge of the Championship club printed on the clothing of a member of a white supremacist hate group.

On Thursday afternoon, Westminster City Council issued a statement confirming the booklet had been removed from circulation, with internal processes being reviewed.

A Westminster City Council spokesperson said: "We accept the use of this image was an insensitive way to illustrate the historic problem of racism within football.

"We have apologised to Millwall Football Club for the improper use of their logo and for any offence caused. The booklet has been removed from circulation, and we are reviewing processes to ensure this doesn't happen again."

In a statement, Millwall said they are still considering their legal position on the matter.

"The club has received a full apology from Westminster Council following their serious misuse of a registered club badge, which was placed on an illustration of a white supremacist hate group member in a children's education booklet distributed in schools, creating a false and damaging image of the club," the statement said.

"The council have confirmed no more copies of the image with the club's logo will be made or distributed by them and all remaining material in their possession will be destroyed.

"The club is still considering its legal position on the matter and are unable to comment further."

The Lions are currently third in the Championship table as Alex Neil's side chase automatic promotion to the Premier League.