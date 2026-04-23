Atlante returning to Liga MX after 12 years in 2nd tier

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Mexican second-division side Atlante will return to Liga MX for the first time in over a decade after the league's owners approved the purchase of franchise rights from Mazatlan FC.

"The assembly welcomed the owner of Club Atlante, Emilio Escalante, who expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him," read a press release following a biannual meeting between league stakeholders on Thursday. "Likewise, it bade farewell -- with affection and recognition -- to the representative of Mazatlán FC, Gustavo Guzmán, for his contributions to soccer."

Initially relegated from Liga MX after the 2013-14 season and currently playing in the Mexico's second tier, Atlante will now replace Mazaltan starting from the 2026-27 season.

Atlante will play its games in Mexico City.

Mazatlan's exit follows a brief stint in Liga MX after replacing Monarcas and relocating the team from Morelia in 2020.

Thursday's meeting also saw the sale of Atlas to Grupo PRODI approved, thereby ending the multiownership of Grupo Orlegi, which also owns Liga MX side Santos Laguna. The last remaining multi-ownership collective in Liga MX is that of Grupo Pachuca, which owns Leon and Pachuca.

The league also made a change in governance with the creation of four committees: Sporting, Commercial, Investment and Certification, and Ethics and Good Governance. All 18 teams will take part in the committees that were inspired by best practices from European leagues.

There were no updates on the status of promotion and relegation for to and from Liga MX, despite reports of reinstating it or ending it altogether.

Last September, a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) paved the way for the expected return of pro/rel for the 2026-27 season. Initially paused by Mexican soccer in 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the absence of pro/rel drove 10 second-tier sides sue Liga MX for its reinstatement, leading to last year's decision from CAS.

It remains to be seen what system will be in place for next season.