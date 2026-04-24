Transfer rumors, news: Man United plot move for Spurs' Van de Ven

Julien Laurens says relegation-threatened Spurs' next fixture league against Wolves is "the must of the must-wins." (1:16)

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Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is on the radar of Manchester United, while Manchester City are in pole position to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and have also been linked with Chelsea's Enzo Fernández. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Micky van de Ven will definitely leave Spurs if they are relegated. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

- Manchester United are considering making a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, as they are targeting an imposing left-footed center back, according to The Athletic. The 25-year-old Netherlands international is expected to attract plenty of interest this summer, regardless of whether or not Spurs stay in the Premier League at the end of the season, with Liverpool also in the running.

- Sky Sports suggests that Manchester City are in pole position to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. Manchester United and Arsenal also want to bring in the 23-year-old, but there is an increasing belief that he will be playing at the Etihad next term, though The Athletic reports that City are also considering Chelsea's Enzo Fernández for a midfield role. Elsewhere, City are looking at RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi as they aim to strengthen further up the pitch, although the former is also high on the shortlists of Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

- Yan Diomande's agents are already in talks with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, says Bild. But RB Leipzig value the 19-year-old's transfer at around €100 million and are confident they can persuade him to stay in Germany for another season at least.

- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all exploring a €70 million deal to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, as reported by The Daily Mail. The 25-year-old is unhappy that the Rossoneri look likely to miss out on the Scudetto to rivals Internazionale, while Milan will be looking to offload some of their top players to balance the books. However, the Portugal international hasn't fallen out with head coach Massimiliano Allegri and also hasn't been offered to Barcelona, as has been reported elsewhere.

- Juventus are frontrunners to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but a move to Arsenal or Chelsea hasn't been ruled out, according to TEAMtalk. The Portugal international will leave the Etihad as a free agent in the summer after nine years with the club, and his preference is to stay in Europe despite lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League and MLS. In addition to Juventus, there is interest from Internazionale, AC Milan and Como, while former clubs Benfica and Monaco are also monitoring the 31-year-old's situation.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:30 Why would top coaches want the Chelsea job? Julien Laurens assesses Chelsea's managerial appeal as the club's instability raises doubts over attracting a top coach.

OTHER RUMORS

- The transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer could be valued at up to £130 million if the Blues decide to let him leave in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has communicated his willingness to re-join Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer this summer once his loan at Aston Villa expires. (Sky Sports Germany)

- Internazionale aren't confident that Barcelona can meet their €70 million valuation for the signing of Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- The agent of Manchester City center back John Stones has offered him to Juventus in recent days and two Premier League clubs are interested in him. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atletico Madrid are considering signing Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt following the departure of Antoine Griezmann. (Marca)

- AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Napoli are monitoring Lazio center back Mario Gila. (Nicolo Schira)

- An agreement in principle has been reached between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior for a new contract, although the final details still need to be sorted. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Atalanta and Atletico Madrid are struggling to reach an agreement regarding the transfer of Ederson and the commissions involved. (Matteo Moretto)

- Arsenal sent a scout to watch Nicolo Tresoldi in Club Brugge's 4-2 win against Anderlecht. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona sporting director Deco met with Real Sociedad center back Jon Martin's agent, Inaki Ibanez, in an informal meeting to inquire about the 20-year-old's situation. (Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur are open to permanently signing midfielder Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich but want to re-negotiate a deal. (Sky Sports Germany)

- Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. (TalkSPORT)

- Juventus are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Ardon Jashari after trying to sign him last summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AFC Bournemouth attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier is high on Newcastle United's shortlist ahead of the summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Internazionale have reached a draft agreement with defender Tarik Muharemovic and negotiations are now underway with Sassuolo. (Gazzetta dello Sport)