Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes: How to watch in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

Ali Krieger gives her prediction for the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes. (2:19)

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Arsenal and OL Lyonnes face each other in the Women's Champions League semifinals for the second successive season.

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The Gunners came through an all-English quarterfinal against Chelsea, winning 3-2 on aggregate in a tight affair.

Record-winners OL Lyonnes beat Wolfsburg to enter their third semifinal in as many years.

They will be keen to exact revenge on Renee Slegers' side, who comprehensively knocked them at this same stage last year.

Key details:

Date: April 26

Time: 3:30 p.m BST

Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch in the UK:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

Road to the semifinals:

The Gunners' European campaign began with a home defeat to OL Lyonnes and a further loss to Bayern Munich meant they had to go through the playoff round. There, they swatted aside OH Leuven 7-1 to setup a quarterfinal showdown against Chelsea.

The north London side won the first leg 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium led by a stellar all-round Alessia Russo performance. The second leg was a tense affair at the Bridge as Chelsea fought for a way back. Sjoeke Nüsken's late goal raised hopes of a comeback but it came too late for the Blues.

OL Lyonnes coasted through the league stage of the competition, picking up 16 points from a possible 18 to finish second. They tasted defeat for the first time in the quarterfinals, where they lost 1-0 to Wolfsburg in the first leg.

Lily Yohannes levelled things up early in the second leg but the German side took the tie to extra time. But that's where their resistance ended as the OL Lyonnes scored thrice to win 4-0 on aggregate.

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Key players:

Keeping Russo quiet will be key to OL Lyonnes' chances of progression. The England international is the top scorer in the competition with eight goals and it's her all-round performance -- especially her pressing -- that has made her one of the top forwards in the women's game.

Alessia Russo scored a stunning goal in the first leg against Chelsea. Glyn KIRK / AFP

Melchie Dumornay carries OL Lyonnes' attacking threat. The forward is their top scorer in the competition with five goals, and made a key contribution in their quarterfinal against Wolfsburg. Arsenal have already been stung by the France international -- she scored twice in their meeting in their opening game of the campaign.