Leeds' Daniel Farke warns Chelsea still pose a threat ahead of FA Cup semifinal

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Daniel Farke has said he expects Chelsea to be back to their "free-flowing best" after sacking head coach Liam Rosenior just four days before facing Leeds in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

Chelsea dismissed Rosenior on Wednesday after Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Brighton sent them spiralling to a fifth straight Premier League defeat and their worst run without scoring since 1912.

The Londoners appear to be in disarray, managerless for the second time this season having parted company with 41-year-old Rosenior less than four months after he signed a six-and-a-half-year contract.

When asked if he would have preferred Rosenior to have still been in the Wembley dugout on Sunday, Farke said: "I mind my own business and don't take decisions for other clubs.

"First of all, you feel also for a colleague and a really good human being and a promising young manager like Liam.

"I'm pretty sure he will still have a big career in management and let's not forget how young he is. He will also take this as a big experience and grow.

Leeds are bidding to overcome Chelsea to reach their first FA Cup final since 1973. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

"You always feel for a manager and you don't want a manager to lose his job, that's for sure. But, on the other hand, we take it as it is."

Farke said Chelsea's preparations for Sunday's tie have not been made any easier -- the Blues' U21s coach Calum McFarlane will take charge until the end of the season -- but that "it could feel like a fresh start for the players".

"When some top-class players are showing the basics and have no excuses, then it can be a really, really dangerous side," Farke said. "For that, I expect a Chelsea side who will be back to their best.

"I expect a side who will try to prove that it's a fresh start, and right now the burden has been lifted and they want to show what they're capable of.

"But we have shown also against the top sides that we're capable of bringing a performance and to deliver a result. We are greedy also to be successful in this game."

Leeds have fared well against the Premier League's "big guns" this season and beat Chelsea 3-1 at Elland Road in December before fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in February.

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Many Chelsea fans are pointing the finger at club co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly, whose management they blame for disharmony and instability at Stamford Bridge.

Farke added: "Stability and unity and confidence and to be clear in your values, in your identity, in your principles, how you want to play, is always important.

"But this doesn't take anything away from the fact that we play a side which is packed with top-class players, with unbelievable potential.

"Chelsea have one of the most talented squads in world football I would say. So many exciting players, exciting young players, who can develop.

"Of course, they are probably not happy with their recent results, but I think in this game, an FA Cup semifinal, it doesn't play so much of a significant role what happens in the league.

"We are a bit the underdog anyhow, but also the underdog who has a chance."