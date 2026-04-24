Epic tifo honours exiting kit manager after 27 years of service

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Go Ahead Eagles paid tribute to their kit manager of 27 years. Getty

The fans of an Eredivisie club in the Netherlands have paid an epic tribute to an exiting kit manager.

Carla Whittie, who worked at Go Ahead Eagles for 27 years providing a vital but often unheralded service, was thrust into a rare spotlight on a matchday.

She was brought out onto the pitch alongside club officials -- and their eagle mascot -- and handed some framed pictures to honour her time helping the team.

Remarkably, fans behind the goal then unfurled a sensational tifo -- a large-scale flag often with creative imagery made famous by hardcore football fans -- bearing Carla's likeness to thank her.

Perhaps this tifo of a club's kit manager is the first-ever of its kind.

Carla was moved to tears as the fans paid their respects to her near three-decade long service to Go Ahead Eagles.

Go Ahead Eagles played out a goalless draw with visitors AZ Alkmaar, who rested Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott, on Thursday night.

They sit 11th in the 18-team Eredivisie but will move forwards without Carla, one of their most loyal servants.