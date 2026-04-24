Matthijs de Ligt edges closer to return for Man United after injury

Michael Carrick discusses his future at Manchester United as he reveals that he enjoys the role but is unsure of his future at the club. (1:38)

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Matthijs de Ligt has been pictured training on grass as the Manchester United defender steps up his rehabilitation from a nagging back injury.

The 26-year-old made a strong start to what has turned into a nightmare season, having been sidelined since helping the Red Devils to a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on November 30.

De Ligt has been unable to make a squad since Michael Carrick took charge, with the United head coach admitting last month there was no guarantee that the defender would play again this campaign.

Matthijs de Ligt is nearing a return for Manchester United. Getty

The United boss said a back issue was "proving difficult" for the Netherlands international, who was having to keep patient and positive as he attempted to overcome the injury.

De Ligt will again be absent when United host Brentford on Monday, but the club published a positive update showing pictures of him working under the supervision of club medical staff.

The Premier League club said: "De Ligt is working on the grass doing some individual training.

"The centre-back is working individually and doing everything he can to return.

"De Ligt is focused on returning to full fitness, as of yet Michael Carrick has not disclosed a timescale when he is due to return to action."

Fellow centre-back Harry Maguire will return from a two-game ban in Monday's match against Brentford, but Lisandro Martínez remains suspended.

Leny Yoro missed last weekend's 1-0 win at Chelsea through injury and will be assessed, while Patrick Dorgu continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue.

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"To be honest, everything's alright, as it was," Carrick said of United's injuries.

"Couple of knocks and niggles a little bit, coming out of the game, that you'd expect.

"Patrick's working his way to being back, certainly making good progress and back closer to training with us, which is positive, so that's good news.

"[Yoro], we're still working on that one. So, there's a possibility, there's a possibility, but at this stage, it's not 100 per cent sure."