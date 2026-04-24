Kylian Mbappé walks suspension tightrope before El Clásico

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Kylian Mbappé will reach a special milestone with Real Madrid when he makes his 100th appearance for the club at Real Betis tonight.

He will, however, have to be on his best behaviour at La Cartuja stadium because a yellow card would keep him out of the El Clásico at Barcelona on May 10 through suspension.

Mbappé, who has already accumulated four yellow cards in LaLiga, has been key in Madrid's attack. Since joining Los Blancos in June 2024, the France captain has scored 85 goals and has 23 assists.

A 2018 World Cup winner, Mbappé is on course to finish as the top scorer of LaLiga for a second straight season. He has 24 league goals, three more than Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi.

From a collective standpoint, however, Mbappé's has been left wanting. Madrid's only trophies since Mbappé's arrival are the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, both in 2024.

Mbappé may be on course to finish as LaLiga's top scorer but Real Madrid could be set for a trophyless season. M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The former Paris Saint-Germain star did score in both finals. Madrid are in danger of ending the campaign without major silverware for a second straight season. They are nine points adrift of LaLiga leaders Barcelona with six games remaining. Los Blancos have already been eliminated from Europe.

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They lost 6-4 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League, a trophy that continues to elude Mbappé in his career. PSG won that trophy for the first time immediately after Mbappé's departure to Spain.

"It's disappointing to be eliminated from such an important competition, but we have to look ahead," Mbappé, 27, wrote after the 4-3 loss at Bayern on April 16.

"We need to take a hard look at ourselves to avoid this kind of disappointment again. We will never give up!!! In Madrid, failure has never been and never will be an option. But I promise you one thing: we will start winning again and very soon."

He is set to captain France at the World Cup this summer.