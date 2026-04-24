Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa backed despite tough Newcastle start - Eddie Howe

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Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa were backed by Eddie Howe. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Eddie Howe is confident Newcastle will see the best of £124 million ($167m) strike-force Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa next season after a difficult first campaign on Tyneside.

The Magpies invested the bulk of the proceeds from Alexander Isak's controversial £130m ($175m) summer switch to Liverpool in the Germany international and his Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart, but neither has made the starting line-up for the last two games.

Club record £69m ($93m) signing Woltemade has started 21 of the clubs 33 Premier League games to date, but more recently in a midfield role, while £55m ($74m) man Wissa, who suffered a knee injury on international duty before he had even kicked a ball for the club, has just four to his name, and neither has scored a league goal in 2026.

However, asked about the pair, Howe said: "They're both outstanding players. I don't in any way doubt their individual qualities. They'll both be better for this season's experience next season.

"Any signing we make, regardless of age, having a season where they fully understand everything, get used to the environment, used to their team-mates, the location that they're living in, it's a big change for the players.

"Next season we'll see that all the new signings that we integrated this season will be much better for the experience.

"And, of course, then the intense focus shifts on to someone else we may have signed in the summer.

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle's strikers will come good next season. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

"That's a healthy thing for them as well because you just go slightly more relaxed, and when you're more relaxed you play better.

"I believe in all those signings. They'll come good."

Newcastle head for title-chasing Arsenal on Saturday on the back of a four-game losing run, three of them in the league.

Saudi Arabia's PIF set for visit to Newcastle

Pressure is mounting on the head coach and his players, with a delegation from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund -- the club's majority owner -- due on Tyneside next week to discuss the way forward.

Last summer's transfer window proved difficult for a variety of reasons, and Howe admits what happens over the next five games could shape what happens in terms of ins and outs this time around.

He said: "We're always looking at the team and trying to make assessments and judgements for the future. I think that's natural, whether you're in a good period or a bad one.

"It goes with the territory and I think the players understand it."

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Skipper Bruno Guimarães has a week's training under his belt after returning from a lengthy lay-off as a substitute in last weekend's 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth.

But striker Anthony Gordon will miss out once again with a hip flexor problem and England team-mate Tino Livramento is facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after damaging a thigh muscle.

Howe said: "We don't think it's a bad injury. We'll have to wait and see whether he'll play again this season. He's due to have another scan at the weekend, and that will determine the full extent of it."