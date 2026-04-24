Wrexham's Josh Windass: I'm best in my position in this league

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Josh Windass has been key to Wrexham's push this season for promotion to the Premier League. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Josh Windass has driven Wrexham's play-off push and insists he is the "best in my position in this league" despite being overlooked for a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

Windass is Wrexham's top scorer with 14 league goals from the "number 10" role and has netted five in six games to take the Red Dragons back into the play-off spots with two games remaining.

It will be 15 Championship goals and six in six should EFL adjudicators credit him with the final touch on George Thomason's corner in the 2-0 victory over Stoke last weekend.

Yet Windass' name was nowhere to be seen at the EFL awards on Sunday with the top two Championship scorers, Swansea's Zan Vipotnik and Coventry's Haji Wright, filling the forward positions in a team selected by a panel of judges.

"I always play with confidence and I always believe I'm the best in my position in this league," Windass said ahead of Sunday's trip to title winners Coventry.

"I just try and work as hard I can for the boys, do as much running as possible. I've got unbelievable players behind me when stuff doesn't come off."

Windass' winner at Oxford on Tuesday saw Wrexham return to the top six at the expense of his hometown club Hull, the team for whom his father Dean famously scored a 2008 play-off final volley to take the Tigers into the Premier League.

Wrexham -- who are chasing an historic fourth consecutive promotion after playing in the National League three years ago -- are level on 70 points with Hull and possess a superior goal difference of two.

Hull finish their campaign away to Charlton and at home to Norwich, while Wrexham entertain fifth-placed Middlesbrough on the final day after visiting Frank Lampard's champions.

"It's every little boy's dream to get promoted to the Premier League," said Windass, who has scored over 100 league goals in a career that has also included spells at Accrington, Rangers, Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday.

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"Every player in there is fighting for the same thing, so is the manager [Phil Parkinson], and there's a long way to go yet for that to happen.

"But when I spoke to Shaun [Harvey, director] and the manager before the season they told me the type of players who were going to come in. The intention was to get in the play-offs."

Despite the magnitude of his Oxford winner, Windass greeted the goal with customary minimal fuss as the 32-year-old is known for his lowkey celebrations.

"I don't get that happy when I score," said Windass. "I just prefer watching them back after.

"I celebrated the last time I scored at Wembley [an extra-time winner for Wednesday in the 2022-23 League One play-off final]. Maybe I'll do it if we score again [at Wembley]."