Chelsea's Mayra Ramírez, Niamh Charles in talks over Real Madrid transfer - sources

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Real Madrid have initiated talks with Chelsea over signing Mayra Ramírez and Niamh Charles, multiple sources have told ESPN, while the LaLiga club are also tracking Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Elisa Senss.

Madrid are looking to revamp their squad this summer after being eliminated at the Champions League quarterfinal stage for the second year in a row, and looking set to finish second to champions Barcelona in Liga F.

Last month, ESPN reported that Madrid wanted to sign Ramírez to partner her with fellow Colombia international Linda Caicedo.

Sources have now confirmed that both the Chelsea forward and her teammate Niamh Charles are Madrid's main targets to strengthen Pau Quesada's squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

There is an acceptance that both deals will be complicated, sources said, due to the elevated demands of the English club, but Madrid are confident that both players being open to a move could help ease negotiations.

Ramírez, 26, hasn't played this season due to injury struggles, but is viewed as one of the most complete forwards in Europe, and Madrid believe the Colombia international would provide a badly-needed boost in quality to the side's attack.

Mayra Ramírez could be set to leave Chelsea this summer. Getty

A source told ESPN that Ramírez was keen to play for Madrid, but her contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028 was seen as a potential obstacle.

Chelsea paid Levante a then record fee in women's football of €500,000 to sign Ramírez in 2024.

Niamh Charles, 25, is also highly rated by Madrid's coaching staff and is the leading candidate to reinforce the team's left flank.

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Madrid have identified a weakness on their left-hand side since Olga Carmona's departure to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and have already begun talks to respond by signing Charles.

Another name mentioned by sources as a possible reinforcement is that of German midfielder Elisa Senss.

The Frankfurt midfielder, 28, is in career-best form and Madrid scouts see her as an interesting option to help continue the team's growth in Europe, with her Champions League experience.

The club believe Senss would help compensate for the loss of Madrid star Caroline Weir, who ESPN has reported is set to leave on a free transfer this summer.

ESPN reported last month that OL Lyonnes were leading the race to sign midfielder Weir, who is Madrid's record goalscorer.