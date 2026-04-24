Chris Hughton reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Chris Hughton was diagnosed with prostate cancer. MB Media/Getty Images

Former Brighton and Newcastle manager Chris Hughton has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

The 67-year-old, who played for Tottenham, West Ham, Brentford and the Republic of Ireland before moving into coaching, underwent surgery last May.

He told the Daily Mail: "I had very good advice and all the treatment options were given to me, and I decided to have my prostate removed. The recovery has gone really well.

"I'm one year post-operation and I feel good. It's all gone very well. I've got a lot of energy.

"Keeping active and busy is part of how I am anyway, but it's also about rehabilitation and keeping your mind active as well.

"I'm very comfortable with my prognosis and my post-operation feelings. I'm in a really good place."

Hughton, who won the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup with Spurs, also managed Birmingham, Norwich, Nottingham Forest and, most recently, Ghana.