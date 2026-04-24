Man City squad have experience to win Premier League and FA Cup - Matheus Nunes

Manchester City's Matheus Nunes has emphasised the importance of Bernardo Silva and Rodri for the younger players in the squad. (2:09)

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Manchester City have the experience necessary to win both the Premier League and the FA Cup this season, according to Matheus Nunes.

City and Arsenal are set for a tight run-in with the two teams separated by goals scored ahead of the final five games.

Pep Guardiola's side also have the chance to reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final when they face Southampton in the last four at Wembley on Saturday.

A number of the squad were at the club when City won the treble in 2022-23 including Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Rúben Dias and Erling Haaland.

And Nunes believes those players will be key in helping the team win more silverware before the end of the campaign.

"I think when the big players need to step up in these kinds of moments City always had these players who have these moments and experience in this kind of phase of the competitions," Nunes said in an interview with ESPN.

"So I think having these kind of players and also -- for example Bernardo -- players who have been here for a long time also give you this tranquillity and confidence that they have gone through that and they know what to do to win this kind of games, what the kind of behaviour we have to have in this kind of moments."

Matheus Nunes has backed Manchester City to end the season with silverware. Getty

Bernardo is set to leave the Etihad Stadium after nine years at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League and a host of domestic trophies.

Nunes said his desire to keep winning more is why he, and other long-standing squad members, are still at the club.

"They don't like to lose," Nunes said.

"It's basically that. If you play ping pong, you're not going to enjoy losing. You know what I mean? And that's why they are here, because if they were tired of winning, they would have gone somewhere else.

"And people that decide to stay in this club need to know that you cannot be satisfied with drawing games or losing.

"Because first it doesn't feel good personally, individually. And then the club has massive standards, so you need to be aware that you either win or you win."

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No one at City has won more than Guardiola, who is aiming to win the 13th league title of his managerial career.

He's preparing for his 23rd trip to Wembley as City manager and when he's addressing the players ahead of the game against Southampton on Saturday, Nunes is expecting the 55-year-old to be the calmest man in the room.

"I think the main thing he gives us is clarity," Nunes said.

"Everyone goes to the game aware of what they have to do and then the game itself, it's easier after.

"We train, we know what to do. When you know what to do, you're closer to winning. And I think that's the biggest difference I've ever felt here from other places I've been, the clarity you have for the games."