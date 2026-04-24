Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona: How to watch in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

Caroline Graham Hansen on Barcelona's UWCL semifinal clash against Bayern Munich and the team's focus in the competition. (1:49)

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The Women's Champions League semifinals are upon us.

Arsenal face a repeat of last year's semifinal against OL Lyonnes while on the other side of the draw, Barcelona come up against Bayern Munich.

The Liga F side entered the competition as favourites and their showing in recent weeks has only furthered that feeling. They began their campaign with a 7-1 drubbing of Bayern and haven't looked back since.

Bayern, to their credit, recovered admirably since that harrowing defeat and haven't lost in the tournament since.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 5:15 p.m. BST

Venue: Allianz Arena

How to watch in the UK:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

Road to the semifinals:

Barcelona finished top of the league phase, taking 16 points of a possible 18. They scored the most goals (20) and conceded the fewest (3) across the 18 teams.

They met fellow Spanish side Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, where they romped to a 12-2 win on aggregate. The 60,067 in the Camp Nou for the second leg was the highest attendance in the UWCL this season, and the home fans were treated to a show of attacking flair.

Bayern Munich's campaign began in dire circumstances, but they bounced back to beat Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in the league phase. The victory against the Gunners was particularly impressive, as they fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

The German side met Manchester United in the quarterfinals and progressed 5-3 on aggregate in a hard-fought tie.

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Key players:

Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí could make her return from injury in the semifinal. The 28-year-old hasn't featured since December but Barça haven't felt her absence. This is in part due to Alexia Putellas' recent form -- she has 12 goal contributions in the competition and has been averaging 3.5 chance/90 minutes.

Alexia Putellas shone in the quarterfinal against Real Madrid. (Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Klara Bühl has been one of Bayern's standout performers this season. No player in the UWCL has more assists than her (eight) and she has created the highest number of chances in the competition so far (31).