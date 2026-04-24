Benfica's Prestianni gets 6-match ban for anti-gay conduct towards Vinícius Jr.

Álvaro Arbeloa has praised Vinícius Júnior's character and strength after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was given a provisional one-match ban over racism claims made by the Real Madrid forward. (1:19)

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UEFA on Friday handed Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni a six-match ban for anti-gay conduct towards Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior during their Champions League match in February, with three of those suspended for a two-year period.

The ban also includes the one match Prestianni served as a provisional suspension in February, so unless he triggers the suspended three-match ban, he will only actually be sidelined for two further games.

Vinícius accused Prestianni of racially abusing him during their playoff first leg, leading the match to be paused for 10 minutes in the second half.

Vinícius scored to put Madrid ahead in the 50th minute in Lisbon -- the only goal in a 1-0 win -- and was then confronted by Prestianni after celebrating by the corner flag.

Prestianni could be seen speaking to Vinícius while covering his mouth with his jersey, before the Brazil international pointed to him and ran toward the referee.

Vinícius spoke to referee Francois Letexier, who made the "arms-crossed" gesture indicating that an accusation of racist abuse had been made.

However, sources told ESPN's Bruno Andrade that the Argentinian, 20, gave evidence stating that he called Vinícius the anti-gay slur "m------" in Spanish, rather than "mono," which is Spanish for monkey.

UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary investigator after the match, and the probe concluded Friday that Prestianni's conduct was anti-gay rather than racist.

UEFA said it had requested that FIFA extend the ban worldwide.

UEFA last month fined Benfica for racist abuse by fans at the same match.

Benfica acknowledged the ban in a statement on Friday.

"Sport Lisboa e Benfica announces that it has been notified by UEFA of the sanction imposed on the player Prestianni for using anti-gay language during the Benfica v Real Madrid match.

"The player Prestianni has been handed a six-match ban, three of which are suspended for two years. Of the three-match effective ban, one has already been served and the remaining two must be served in UEFA matches or Argentina national team matches in a FIFA context."

Information from PA was used in this report.